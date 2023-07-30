Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen
Shane van Gisbergen pipped Andre Heimgartner to pole position for Sunday's Supercars race at Sydney Motorsport Park.
Having made a mistake on his critical run in Saturday's qualifying session, van Gisbergen was flawless this time around.
His first run was a 1m30.383s that left him second, right behind race 1 winner Brodie Kostecki.
He then improved to a 1m29.910s on his second run, which left him 0.05s ahead of fellow Kiwi Heimgartner.
The pole was a perfect response to a difficult Saturday race for van Gisbergen, who raced from 20th on the grid to third, only to be handed a five-second penalty for contact on Will Brown on the final lap.
That dropped him to seventh in the final classification.
"I've just got to thank the team," said van Gisbergen after taking pole this morning.
"I'm struggling with this [Gen3 car], but the car is awesome and obviously Broc [Feeney] is third as well.
"The team has done a great job. Let's see what happens, let's see how they try and take this one off us."
As mentioned by van Gisbergen, Feeney made it a Triple Eight one-three behind Heimgartner.
Bryce Fullwood made it a Brad Jones Racing two-four, while Kostecki was shuffled back to fifth despite improving on his final lap.
Cam Waters was the best-placed Ford in sixth ahead of Mark Winterbottom.
David Reynolds qualified eighth, an impressive effort given his monster 38G shunt last night. The Grove Racing crew was at the circuit until 5am repairing the Penrite Mustang.
Anton De Pasquale was ninth fastest and Will Brown 10th.
It was a shocker of a session for Will Davison who was just 23rd fastest in his DJR Mustang.
Nick Percat faired even worse, qualifying last for Walkinshaw Andretti United.
The second and final race of the weekend kicks off at 3:30pm local time.
Latest news
Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now
Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now
The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback
The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback
London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale
London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale
Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine
Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.