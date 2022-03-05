Tickets Subscribe
Supercars Qualifying report

Sydney Supercars: Provisional pole for De Pasquale

Anton De Pasquale topped qualifying at Sydney Motorsport Park as the likes of Cam Waters and Nick Percat missed out on a Top 10 Shootout berth.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

De Pasquale picked up where he left off last November, his single-lap pace around SMP untouchable.

The Dick Johnson Racing driver went fastest with a 1m29.759s on his first run, which initially left him four-tenths clear of the field.

Teammate Will Davison did manage to close the gap down to less than three-tenths, but that was as close as anyone could get.

Reigning series champion Shane van Gisbergen was third fastest, while Andre Heimgartner impressed in his first appearance for Brad Jones Racing with the fourth fastest time.

Will Brown led the way for Erebus in fifth two spots clear of teammate Brodie Kostecki, with Chaz Mostert splitting the Boost-backed cars.

Tim Slade and David Reynolds were next, while Broc Feeney banked a Shootout spot on what is his debut as a full-time Supercars driver with 10th.

"That was pretty nervous towards the end," said the teenager. "I made a mistake on my last run so it ended up being my first lap of the day that got me into the Shootout.

"I've never been so excited to be P10 in qualifying. There's a lot more in it, I just need to tune myself up."

There were some big names that missed the Shootout altogether, title contender Cam Waters set to start 22nd after a shocker of a session for Tickford. James Courtney led the way for the Ford squad in 15th, while main game debutant Thomas Randle was 19th and Jake Kostecki 24th.

Nick Percat was another surprise omission from the 10, the four-time race winner set to start the first race of his Walkinshaw return from 14th.

 

