Previous / Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins wild opener
Supercars / Sydney IV Qualifying report

Sydney Supercars: Heimgartner tops wet qualifying

By:

Andre Heimgartner topped a wet Supercars qualifying session at Sydney Motorsport Park while form man Anton De Pasquale missed the Top 10 Shootout.

Sydney Supercars: Heimgartner tops wet qualifying

Drivers were greeted with extremely wet conditions at the Eastern Creek circuit, tyre pressures critical to getting a lap in times that were around 15 seconds slower than in the dry.

I was Kelly Grove Racing driver Heimgartner, a race winner in the wet earlier this season, that read the conditions best, a 1m45.082s leaving him 0.05s clear of renowned rain master Shane van Gisbergen.

The two Kiwis will run second last and last in the Top 10 Shootout that will determine pole later today.

"I love those sort of conditions, it's good fun," said Heimgartner.

"It doesn't mean too much, we've got the Top 10 Shootout to come. We'll wait and see but it's a good start.

"The car was comfortable. The tyre pressures were just right. Turn 1 is sketchy but apart from that it was all good."

Turn 1 did prove problematic for drivers, with both Todd Hazelwood and Jamie Whincup both ending up in the outside wall after high-speed excursions.

Remarkably both still made it through to the Shootout, Hazelwood third fastest and Whincup sixth.

 

Fabian Coulthard was the surprise of the session, putting his Team Sydney Holden into the Shootout with the fourth-best time.

"We've struggled there last few weeks and the car was a handful early on in the wet but it just got better and better and we got that lap in the end," he said.

Nick Percat, Tim Slade, Chaz Mosert, Cam Waters and David Reynolds will also run in the single-lap dash for pole.

It was a tough session for a number of in-form drivers, including the two Erebus rookies, Will Brown 16th fastest and Brodie Kostecki 19th.

De Pasquale, who's been the form man over a lap at SMP in recent weeks, also missed the Shootout and will start 17th.

"We didn't get a great run [early in the session], didn't have much pace," he said. "Then we changed tyres and it was all coming good and I made an error on that last lap."

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1'45.082    
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'45.138 0.055 0.055
3 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'45.155 0.073 0.017
4 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1'45.396 0.314 0.241
5 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'45.416 0.334 0.019
6 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'45.469 0.387 0.053
7 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'45.573 0.491 0.104
8 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'45.589 0.506 0.015
9 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'45.859 0.777 0.270
10 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1'45.882 0.800 0.023
11 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'45.974 0.892 0.092
12 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'46.112 1.029 0.137
13 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'46.140 1.058 0.028
14 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1'46.376 1.294 0.235
15 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'46.443 1.361 0.067
16 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1'46.461 1.379 0.017
17 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'46.565 1.483 0.104
18 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'46.591 1.509 0.026
19 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'46.923 1.841 0.332
20 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'47.109 2.027 0.185
21 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'47.432 2.350 0.322
22 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1'47.537 2.455 0.105
23 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.381 3.299 0.844
24 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.001 10.919 7.620
James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
