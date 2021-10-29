Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice
Supercars / Sydney Practice report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest under lights

By:

Anton De Pasquale completed a practice clean sweep at Sydney Motorsport Park by topping the half-hour night session.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest under lights

Conditions were significantly cooler than during the earlier session, with times almost immediately eclipsing De Pasquale's Practice 1 benchmark.

Within five minutes Nick Percat became the first driver to break the 1m30s mark, the Brad Jones Racing driver going quickest with a 1m29.631s.

At the 10-minute mark the Red Bull Holdens took over at the top, Jamie Whincup with a 1m29.041s just seconds before being edged by Shane van Gisbergen's 1m29.449s.

Those times lasted until the frantic final two minutes when much of the field switched to green rubber.

New Dunlops helped Whincup leapfrog his teammate, the #88 moving three-tenths clear of the #97.

But De Pasquale jumped both the Bulls, and comfortably, his final margin over two-tenths.

"They don't hand out trophies for Friday practice," said De Pasquale.

"We learnt a lot about the car and what we need to do, but tomorrow it looks like the weather is going to change up a bit, degrees and wind and all the stuff that makes the car handle different.

"It's going to be tight tomorrow, we know that. But so far, so good. Three months on the bench... to drive a car again is fun, to be fastest is even better."

Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, was happy enough in third given he felt he didn't get the best out of his green tyre run.

"Pretty good [day]," said the Kiwi. "I didn't do the best lap, Jamie is a bit ahead. And Anton is a fair way up the road again. We've got work to do, but it's not too bad."

Brodie Kostecki capped off a promising day in fourth spot, followed by Nick Percat, Chaz Mostert, Scott Pye, Todd Hazelwood, Will Brown and David Reynolds.

Cam Waters was just 11th quickest, the Tickford spearhead jumping to fifth on his green tyre run at the end before being shuffled back down the order.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 12 1'28.806    
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'29.041 0.235 0.235
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'29.381 0.574 0.339
4 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'29.395 0.589 0.014
5 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'29.444 0.638 0.048
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'29.511 0.705 0.067
7 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'29.616 0.810 0.105
8 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 8 1'29.661 0.855 0.044
9 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'29.736 0.929 0.074
10 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 10 1'29.739 0.932 0.003
11 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 16 1'29.768 0.961 0.028
12 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'29.923 1.117 0.155
13 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'29.933 1.127 0.009
14 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'29.963 1.156 0.029
15 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.011 1.205 0.048
16 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.058 1.252 0.047
17 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 8 1'30.262 1.456 0.203
18 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 16 1'30.335 1.528 0.072
19 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 15 1'30.401 1.594 0.066
20 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'30.453 1.647 0.052
21 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.542 1.736 0.089
22 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.766 1.960 0.223
23 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.916 2.110 0.150
24 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'31.601 2.794 0.684
View full results
shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice Sydney
Video Inside
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice

2021 Supercars Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight session times and preview Sydney
Supercars

2021 Supercars Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight session times and preview

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest under lights
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest under lights

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice

2021 Supercars Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight session times and preview

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.