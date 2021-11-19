Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops night practice

The Dick Johnson Racing driver dominated the half-hour session, gapping the field on his first hard tyre run with a 1m30.220s.

That time would have been good enough to top the session, but De Pasquale went quicker with eight minutes to go anyway.

His 1m29.955s put him six-tenths clear of the field as he crossed the line, and was still nearly three-tenths faster than anyone after a number of late improvements.

Topping practice continued a remarkable run of form for De Pasquale since the Supercars season resumed in Sydney late last month.

Since then he's taken six poles and five wins at the Eastern Creek circuit.

Brodie Kostecki ended up second fastest behind De Pasquale thanks to a 1m30.226s on his final run.

Chaz Mostert and Jack Le Brocq were other late improvers, slotting into third and fourth, ahead of Cam Waters.

Whincup, who didn't improve on his final run, dropped back to sixth ahead of new race winner Will Brown.

James Courtney was eighth, Mark Winterbottom ninth and Will Davison 10th.

Series leader Shane van Gisbergen had a quiet session, the Kiwi just 19th fastest, while David Reynolds marked his return to Supercars after a two-week layoff with the 20th fastest time.