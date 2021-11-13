Tickets Subscribe
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes ninth pole

Anton De Pasquale took his fifth pole of the Sydney swing, and ninth of the Supercars season, at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Dick Johnson Racing star was unstoppable through the three-part qualifying, his session culminating in one of just two laps under the 1m29s mark all day.

That lap, a 1m28.637s, left him three-tenths clear of Triple Eight's pacesetter Jamie Whincup as De Pasquale took his fifth pole since the season resumed in Sydney three weeks ago.

"The car is a in a pretty good window," said De Pasquale.

"It's a fast car and I enjoy driving it. It's cool when you get the lay it on the line for a lap. We're in a good positon for the race, we'll try and convert it this afternoon."

Will Davison was third fastest while series leader Shane van Gisbergen completed the second row of the grid.

Will Brown slipped back to fifth after running early in the final phase of the session, followed by Chaz Mostert and Brodie Kostecki.

Nick Percat made gains on his practice form to qualify eight ahead of Cam Waters and Todd Hazelwood, who was left without any greens for Q3 after using an extra set to get into the Top 10 in the first place.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'28.637    
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.981 0.343 0.343
3 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'29.026 0.389 0.045
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.102 0.464 0.075
5 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.139 0.502 0.037
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.155 0.517 0.015
7 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.216 0.579 0.061
8 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.419 0.781 0.202
9 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'29.732 1.094 0.312
10 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.743 1.105 0.011
11 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1'29.476 0.839  
12 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.606 0.968 0.129
13 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.691 1.053 0.084
14 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1'29.714 1.076 0.022
15 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'29.796 1.158 0.082
16 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'29.824 1.186 0.028
17 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.857 1.219 0.032
18 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.998 1.360 0.140
19 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.080 1.443 0.082
20 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB      
21 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.264 1.626 0.183
22 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.299 1.661 0.034
23 26 Australia Luke Youlden Ford Mustang GT 1'30.535 1.898 0.236
24 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.571 1.933 0.035
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
