Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale streaks to provisional pole
Supercars / Sydney IV Qualifying report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale edges Whincup in Shootout

By:

Anton De Pasquale edged Jamie Whincup in the Top 10 Shootout at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale edges Whincup in Shootout

Tricky conditions greeted drivers for the single-lap dash for pole, the grip level taking a nose-dive since regular qualifying earlier today.

That made life difficult for this running early in the Shootout, while the likes of De Pasquale and Triple Eight pair Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen had longer to assess the conditions based on those on track before them.

In the end it was De Pasquale that read the track best, a 1m30.453s helping him to an 11th pole of the season, the margin 0.21s back to Whincup.

"I'm happy I wasn't one of the first ones out, it looked like hard work," said De Pasquale.

"The track, big difference to what we had in quali. We got to watch the first few and adjust the driving [style]. The track was a good second and a half off, so I drove to that, felt the first few corners and went from there.

"I just tried not to make a mistake. Jamie laid a really good lap time down so I had to push quite hard. But in those conditions, so quickly you're loose and having a moment."

There was a big gap back to Will Davison in third, the Dick Johnson Racing driver eight-tenths slower than his pole-winning teammate, while van Gisbergen was left to rue a mistake in the final sector that left him fourth.

Brodie Kostecki retained his fifth place from regular qualifying, while Todd Hazelwood enjoyed a three-place gain to grab sixth on the grid.

Nick Percat was seventh, Jack Le Brocq eighth, Cam Waters ninth and Scott Pye 10th.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'30.453    
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.664 0.211 0.211
3 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'31.264 0.811 0.599
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.273 0.820 0.009
5 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.319 0.866 0.045
6 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.581 1.127 0.261
7 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.765 1.312 0.184
8 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1'31.829 1.375 0.063
9 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'31.965 1.512 0.136
10 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'32.114 1.661 0.148
View full results
shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale streaks to provisional pole
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale streaks to provisional pole
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Leong beats hard-charging Chang in Macau GP Race 1
Formula 4

Leong beats hard-charging Chang in Macau GP Race 1

Sydney S5000: Macrow takes early Tasman Series lead
Other open wheel

Sydney S5000: Macrow takes early Tasman Series lead

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale edges Whincup in Shootout
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale edges Whincup in Shootout

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale streaks to provisional pole
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale streaks to provisional pole

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale edges Brown in final practice
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale edges Brown in final practice

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops night practice
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops night practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.