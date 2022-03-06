Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sydney Supercars: Kostecki takes maiden pole Next / Hazelwood apologised for cool-down lap crash
Supercars / Sydney Race report

Sydney Supercars: Mostert wins wet/dry thriller

Chaz Mostert snatched victory in a mixed-weather thriller to close out the opening round of the Supercars season at Sydney Motorsport Park. 

Sydney Supercars: Mostert wins wet/dry thriller
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

Some well-timed cautions helped bring Mostert into contention mid-way through the 300-kilometre race.

Once in contention there was no stopping Mostert, not even a late deluge able to deny the Walkinshaw Andretti United ace victory. 

Brodie Kostecki and Anton De Pasquale, who spent the entire race in the lead group, rounded out the podium. 

De Pasquale was the first leader of the race, the Dick Johnson Racing driver getting the jump on Kostecki at the start.

De Pasquale's stint at the front was short-lived, though, his soft compound rubber no match for the super soft tyres on both Kostecki and Broc Feeney's cars.

By the second lap Kostecki and Feeney were through, those two staging a brief battle for the lead before Kostecki took control of the first stint.

The gap between the pair hung around the two-second mark for much of the stint, with De Pasquale leading the way of the soft-shod cars around four seconds behind the leader.

Further back in the field it was a rollercoaster of an opening stint for Saturday race winner Shane van Gisbergen. 

Despite starting on the soft, the Kiwi made good early headway from 21st on the grid, getting as high as 12th by Lap 6.

However he was then caught out by a burst of rain, a spin dropping him to the back of the pack and prompting a stop to take on wet tyres.

But that proved to be the wrong call. The rain was short-lived, van Gisbergen going a lap down before pitting again to go back to slicks.

Back at the front, De Pasquale kicked off the first round of stops for the leaders with a Lap 25 switch to the super soft rubber. 

Kostecki stopped to swap his super softs for softs a lap later, while Feeney went a lap longer again before switching to softs, resuming behind Kostecki and De Pasquale.

The Safety Car made its first appearance of the weekend on Lap 32 so that crews could retrieve two stranded cars – Jake Kostecki's Ford and Garry Jacobson's Holden. 

The caution was good news for super soft-shod De Pasquale, who was quickly able to close onto the back of leader Kostecki.

Feeney, meanwhile, dropped out of the lead race across the second stint after squabbling with the likes of Will Davison 

The Safety Car made another appearance on Lap 47, this time after Nick Percat ended up off the road after contact with Scott Pye. 

The cation prompted a wave of stops, some swift work from Erebus helping Kostecki hold onto the effective race lead over De Pasquale. 

It was at that point that Mostert, who been at the front of the next group of cars, came into play. The Walkinshaw driver found himself sitting in effective third and with the super soft tyres on his car.

When the race went green again on Lap 51 Mostert put that tyre advantage to good use, immediately passing De Pasquale and Kostecki to take the lead. 

Mostert was able to pull well clear Kostecki in the laps that followed, only for the weather to become a wildcard inside the last 15 laps.

The long-expected rain started to materialise at a rate that made the decision to stick with slicks, or swap for wets, tough to call.

By Lap 66 most of the field was on wets, Mostert, Kostecki and De Pasquale holding formation. 

But they were no longer fighting for the lead, Jack Le Brocq taking over top spot as he rolled the dice on staying out on slicks.

Unfortunately for Le Brocq the gamble didn't pay off, Mostert and Kostecki running him down before he ended up beached seven laps from home.

That sparked a final caution and set up a three-lap sprint to the flag.

But Mostert had all the answers, quickly breaking Kostecki on the restart and cruising to a 2.7s win that has left him as the early championship leader. 

"I never thought I would ever an orange number on my car," he said. "Driving up and seeing this [championship leader] sign is pretty cool. 

"I know it's Round 1, but it's cool to tick that box off the list.

"I don't know where to start. What a race, what a weekend for us, a third and a first. I didn't expect that coming here after last year."

Kostecki finished second while De Pasquale finished third before a bizarre cool-down lap crash. He tried to drift around the final corner, only to spear to the inside of the circuit and clobber the wall. 

Cam Waters finished fifth while van Gisbergen popped up in fifth despite his early struggles. The Kiwi managed to get his lap back during the cautions, before charging back through the field.

At one point right before the final caution he picked up three spots in one go when Tim Slade and Mark Winterbottom clashed at Turn 1 and carted Will Davison wide in the process. 

Davison ended up seventh ahead of Will Brown, David Reynolds (who recovered from an early puncture after contact with Macauley Jones) and Slade.

Feeney, meanwhile, dropped down to 11th at the finish.

The 2022 season continues with the Tasmania SuperSprint on March 26-27.

Sydney Supercars - Race 2 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB  
2 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 2.766
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 4.434
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 4.974
5 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 6.847
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 7.873
7 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 9.347
8 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 9.806
9 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 10.773
10 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 11.580
11 88 Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 11.960
12 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 14.602
13 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 14.716
14 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 15.729
15 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 16.720
16 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 17.287
17 5 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 17.988
18 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB  
19 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB  
20 22 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB  
21 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB  
22 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB  
23 2 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB  
24 56 Australia Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT  
25 76 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB  
View full results

 

 

shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: Kostecki takes maiden pole
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: Kostecki takes maiden pole
Next article

Hazelwood apologised for cool-down lap crash

Hazelwood apologised for cool-down lap crash
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Hazelwood apologised for cool-down lap crash Sydney
Supercars

Hazelwood apologised for cool-down lap crash

Sydney Supercars: Kostecki takes maiden pole Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Kostecki takes maiden pole

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Chaz Mostert More from
Chaz Mostert
Coulthard lands Walkinshaw Bathurst drive
Supercars

Coulthard lands Walkinshaw Bathurst drive

Mostert to race Optus-backed Holden
Video Inside
Supercars

Mostert to race Optus-backed Holden

Walkinshaw, Mobil 1 deal to hit 30 years
Supercars

Walkinshaw, Mobil 1 deal to hit 30 years

Latest news

Hazelwood apologised for cool-down lap crash
Supercars Supercars

Hazelwood apologised for cool-down lap crash

Sydney Supercars: Mostert wins wet/dry thriller
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Mostert wins wet/dry thriller

Sydney Supercars: Kostecki takes maiden pole
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Kostecki takes maiden pole

Sydney Supercars: Mostert tops qualifying as big names miss Shootout
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Mostert tops qualifying as big names miss Shootout

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.