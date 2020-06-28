Supercars
Supercars / Sydney / Race report

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin beats Holdsworth in finale

shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin beats Holdsworth in finale
By:
Jun 28, 2020, 5:47 AM

Scott McLaughlin held off Lee Holdsworth in the third and final Supercars race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Starting from pole, McLaughlin made light work of the first stint, his advantage over Jamie Whincup blowing out to as much as five seconds.

That changed, at least briefly, around the stops, Whincup pitting on Lap 13 for two tyres, before McLaughlin followed suit for four tyres a lap later.

The longer stop meant McLaughlin's gap to Whincup was cut down to around a second, however the reigning champion was quickly able to use his better tyre condition to pull away.

Holdsworth, meanwhile, was even better positioned in terms of rubber having only taken two tyres on during Races 1 and 2. 

The Tickford driver ran deep into the first stint, taking on four new boots on Lap 18. He emerged at the back of the Top 10 and around 10s off the lead, but could quickly cut his way through the field.

But the tyre advantage wasn't quite enough for Holdsworth to get to McLaughlin, the pair separated by 1.5s at the finish.

“The car was so much better on its tyres that race," said McLaughlin. 

"I think when everyone sort of evened out with the tyres and where we were, to be able to show our true pace over the long run was really cool. We just got into a rhythm and got going."

Whincup finished a lonely third, with David Reynolds more than 10 seconds further back in fourth.

Shane van Gisbergen struggled for pace, finishing sixth behind Mark Winterbottom, with Anton De Pasquale and Todd Hazelwood right on his hammer. 

Race 2 winner Nick Percat and Bryce Fullwood rounded out the Top 10.

There was just a single DNF, Fabian Coulthard's Penske Ford rolling to a stop on the penultimate lap.

McLaughlin now leads the series by 49 points over Whincup. 

Race 3 results:

Cla Driver Car Time
1 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT  
2 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1.519
3 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 11.250
4 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 24.428
5 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 25.647
6 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 26.517
7 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 26.949
8 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 27.128
9 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 27.997
10 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 28.748
11 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 31.858
12 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 35.647
13 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 36.859
14 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 37.461
15 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 40.622
16 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 43.754
17 Australia Rick Kelly Ford Mustang GT 46.657
18 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 47.015
19 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 48.062
20 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 49.399
21 Australia Alex Davison Holden Commodore ZB 49.829
22 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 50.596
23 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 1'17.382
  New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 39.137
View full results
