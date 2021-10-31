Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins opener
Supercars / Sydney News

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale scores two Sunday poles

By:

Anton De Pasquale kept his hot streak alive at Sydney Motorsport Park with a pair of poles for Sunday's two races.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale scores two Sunday poles

Like yesterday the Dick Johnson Racing driver was in a class of his own, his efforts in the first of the two back-to-back qualifying sessions particularly impressive.

A 1m28.298s on his green tyre run left him a whopping six-tenths clear of teammate Will Davison as DJR locked out the front row for Race 2.

In the second 10-minute session De Pasquale opted to run early, a 1m28.308s three-tenths better than second-placed Will Brown.

De Pasquale has now topped every session so far this weekend, including a comfortable win under lights last night.

"This weekend is going good," said De Pasquale.

"The car is obviously fast and I'm just sort of hanging on and trying to do the lap time.

"I'm pushing quite hard, and as a driver when you've got a car that responds to what you do you push harder and harder and it keeps delivering what you want out of it.

"I just fire it into Turn 1, not knowing what it's going to do, and the car has got my back."

Brodie Kostecki was third and fifth in the two sessions to cap off a solid start to the day for Erebus Motorsport.

Jamie Whincup led the way for Triple Eight in both sessions with a fourth and a third, while series leader Shane van Gisbergen was just sixth in the first session before improving to fourth in the second.

It was a tough pair of sessions for Tickford, however, a pair of 12ths for Jack Le Brocq (Race 2) and Cam Waters (Race 3) the best the Ford team could manage.

shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins opener
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins opener
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins opener Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins opener

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale scores two Sunday poles
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale scores two Sunday poles

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins opener
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins opener

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.