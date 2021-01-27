Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
309 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercheap joins Triple Eight on multi-year deal

shares
comments
Supercheap joins Triple Eight on multi-year deal
By:

Supercheap Auto has signed a multi-year deal to back Supercars powerhouse Triple Eight Racing Engineering.

The automotive parts retailer has reorganised its motor racing spend ahead of the 2021 season, in the wake of losing the naming rights backing of the Bathurst 1000 to rival Repco.

It has since taken over the title backing of TCR Australia, while its Supercars investment has been switched from a full-car deal with Tickford Racing to a new multi-year deal with T8.

The prominence of the Supercheap signage on the Red Bull-backed T8 Holdens will be revealed at this Friday's livery launch.

“I’m extremely pleased to have Supercheap Auto on board as one of our major partners for 2021 and beyond, especially given that I’ve been talking to their management team for over a decade about making this partnership happen at some point," said T8 boss Roland Dane.

"All the elements have finally come together, and I’m looking forward hugely to working with a brand that’s so successful and been such a massive part of the history of Supercars for the last 20 years.”

Supercheap Auto's managing director Benjamin Ward added: “We have had a long association with the Triple Eight team and are excited to bring this to life with ourselves and our exclusive Toolpro brand.

"Triple Eight are an incredibly successful team and we are honoured to partner with them.

"We are all about cars, motorsport and supporting car enthusiasts on and off the track. This partnership with Triple Eight will be an exciting and enduring journey, delivering benefits for our customers and fans alike. The team at Supercheap Auto are ready to go – bring on the racing calendar!”

Triple Eight is one of just four teams bringing an unchanged driver line-up into the 2021 Supercars season, both seven-time series champion Jamie Whincup and reigning Bathurst 1000 champion Shane van Gisbergen continuing with the squad.

There have been some significant changes, though, including a re-brand to Red Bull Ampol Racing following GM's axing of the Holden brand.

There's also been an engineering shake-up, with David Cauchi moving from Whincup's car to van Gisbergen's after six years. Wes McDougall, who was signed to replace Walkinshaw Andretti United-bound Grant McPherson, will team up with Whincup.

The new driver/engineering pairings will get their first hit-out at Queensland Raceway on February 12.

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Previous article

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jamie Whincup , Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Mercedes: 2021 F1 cars 'near 2019 performance levels'
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: 2021 F1 cars 'near 2019 performance levels'

McLaren fires up new Mercedes engine for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren fires up new Mercedes engine for 2021 F1 car

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

Mercedes engine switch makes 2021 McLaren "essentially a new car"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes engine switch makes 2021 McLaren "essentially a new car"

Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Why Renault's survivor wasn't part of Alpine's plans Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Renault's survivor wasn't part of Alpine's plans

Sainz hails ‘unforgettable’ maiden Ferrari F1 test run
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz hails ‘unforgettable’ maiden Ferrari F1 test run

Latest news

Supercheap joins Triple Eight on multi-year deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercheap joins Triple Eight on multi-year deal

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Gallery: Fullwood's new WAU livery
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Gallery: Fullwood's new WAU livery

Erebus to run special testing livery
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run special testing livery

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: 2021 F1 cars 'near 2019 performance levels'

12h
2
Formula 1

McLaren fires up new Mercedes engine for 2021 F1 car

7h
3
IMSA

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

5h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes engine switch makes 2021 McLaren "essentially a new car"

5h
5
NASCAR XFINITY

Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team

2h

Latest news

Supercheap joins Triple Eight on multi-year deal

Supercheap joins Triple Eight on multi-year deal

Supercars
1h
Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Supercars
13h
Gallery: Fullwood's new WAU livery

Gallery: Fullwood's new WAU livery

Supercars
Jan 26, 2021
Erebus to run special testing livery

Erebus to run special testing livery

Supercars
Jan 26, 2021
Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled

Supercars
Jan 26, 2021

Latest videos

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
14h

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.