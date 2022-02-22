Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hanson cuts first Erebus Supercars laps
Supercars News

Supercars unlikely to race in Newcastle in May – report

The postponed Newcastle 500 is unlikely to take place in May as planned, according to a local newspaper report.

Supercars unlikely to race in Newcastle in May – report
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The street race was originally meant to open the Supercars season next month, only to be postponed due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases during a phase critical to the track build.

It was replaced by the Sydney SuperNight as the season-opener, with Newcastle left as a TBA on the 2022 schedule.

It quickly became clear that a May date for Newcastle was the preferred option, specifically the May 20-22 date originally earmarked for Winton.

However the Newcastle Herald is reporting that the May swap is now unlikely due to a delayed vote by the Newcastle council.

According to the report, the council was set to vote on the May date at a council meeting last night – only for Supercars to request more time to, 'discuss the matter with its board with a view to bringing the race to the city in 2022'.

"Therefore the council will not be asked to consider a date for the race at the February council meeting," read a statement from the council supplied to the Herald.

That, says the report, means the race almost certainly won't take place in May.

That's because the council won't be able to vote until at least its next meeting in March, while there is a five-week bump-in period for the track build.

A straight swap with the Sydney SuperNight, originally the season finale, was flagged when the Newcastle event was originally postponed, however that is complicated by Supercars wanting to open its 2023 campaign in Newcastle.

That would have meant there was effectively back-to-back Newcastle events.

While by no means out of the question, it is not the preferred outcome for Supercars – particularly while there are still hopes that the Adelaide 500 will return as the season finale this season.

Waiting on the outcome of the South Australian election, which will determine the fate of the Adelaide event, could explain the reported desire from Supercars to not commit to the May date for Newcastle just yet.

There is also the option for Supercars of the Newcastle event simply not taking place in 2022.

A 13-round schedule, one more than required by the broadcast agreement, means an event could be dropped – particularly as the border question marks over the Perth SuperNight and Auckland SuperSprint appear to be clearing.

shares
comments
Hanson cuts first Erebus Supercars laps
Previous article

Hanson cuts first Erebus Supercars laps
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Hanson cuts first Erebus Supercars laps
Supercars

Hanson cuts first Erebus Supercars laps

Coulthard lands Walkinshaw Bathurst drive
Supercars

Coulthard lands Walkinshaw Bathurst drive

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Supercars unlikely to race in Newcastle in May – report
Supercars Supercars

Supercars unlikely to race in Newcastle in May – report

Hanson cuts first Erebus Supercars laps
Supercars Supercars

Hanson cuts first Erebus Supercars laps

Coulthard lands Walkinshaw Bathurst drive
Supercars Supercars

Coulthard lands Walkinshaw Bathurst drive

Pye set for new Supercars backer
Supercars Supercars

Pye set for new Supercars backer

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.