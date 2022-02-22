Supercars unlikely to race in Newcastle in May – report

Listen to this article

The street race was originally meant to open the Supercars season next month, only to be postponed due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases during a phase critical to the track build.

It was replaced by the Sydney SuperNight as the season-opener, with Newcastle left as a TBA on the 2022 schedule.

It quickly became clear that a May date for Newcastle was the preferred option, specifically the May 20-22 date originally earmarked for Winton.

However the Newcastle Herald is reporting that the May swap is now unlikely due to a delayed vote by the Newcastle council.

According to the report, the council was set to vote on the May date at a council meeting last night – only for Supercars to request more time to, 'discuss the matter with its board with a view to bringing the race to the city in 2022'.

"Therefore the council will not be asked to consider a date for the race at the February council meeting," read a statement from the council supplied to the Herald.

That, says the report, means the race almost certainly won't take place in May.

That's because the council won't be able to vote until at least its next meeting in March, while there is a five-week bump-in period for the track build.

A straight swap with the Sydney SuperNight, originally the season finale, was flagged when the Newcastle event was originally postponed, however that is complicated by Supercars wanting to open its 2023 campaign in Newcastle.

That would have meant there was effectively back-to-back Newcastle events.

While by no means out of the question, it is not the preferred outcome for Supercars – particularly while there are still hopes that the Adelaide 500 will return as the season finale this season.

Waiting on the outcome of the South Australian election, which will determine the fate of the Adelaide event, could explain the reported desire from Supercars to not commit to the May date for Newcastle just yet.

There is also the option for Supercars of the Newcastle event simply not taking place in 2022.

A 13-round schedule, one more than required by the broadcast agreement, means an event could be dropped – particularly as the border question marks over the Perth SuperNight and Auckland SuperSprint appear to be clearing.