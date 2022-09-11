Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Adelaide News

Supercars TV role for McLaughlin

Supercars has confirmed that Scott McLaughlin will join the TV broadcast team for the final round of the 2022 season in Adelaide.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars TV role for McLaughlin
Listen to this article

The three-time series champion teased a return to the Supercars paddock for the first time since he left for IndyCar on social media yesterday.

He posted a picture of an Access All Areas pass that read Supercars Media, suggesting he was destined for a TV role.

That has now been confirmed by the series, with McLaughlin to join the broadcast team for the season-ending Adelaide 500.

“I can’t wait to get back to a Supercars event although this time it will be a very different experience,” said the IndyCar race winner.

“I’ve always had an interest in the TV game and I’m really excited to that I’ll be doing it for the first time with some of the best in the business in Jess Yates, Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife.

“I’ve watched as much of the season so far when I can, even on the bus at my events and love to follow the progress of the championship.”

Supercars TV boss David Tunnicliffe said the deal has been in the works for months.

“Scott and I have kept in touch ever since he headed to the USA, and we know when he’s watching over there as myself and many others get messages from him with his thoughts on what’s going on,” Tunnicliffe said.

“From the moment I asked Scott if he would make a guest appearance in the TV team, he was keen, we just had to keep our fingers crossed that the schedules aligned, and they did.

“Scott will not only offer his expert opinion, but we’re working on a few other cool little projects that fans watching on from around the world will see within the broadcast.”

The Adelaide 500 will take place on December 1-4.

