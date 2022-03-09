Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals
Supercars News

Supercars TV boss announces exit

Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast has announced he'll leave his post mid-way through the current season.

Supercars TV boss announces exit
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

Prendergast has spent the past 18 years working at Supercars during which time he has missed just three events.

Earlier he worked as the category's broadcast director before taking up the general manager of television and content role in 2017.

That is a critical role for the category, as it produces its own TV broadcast through its Supercars Media arm, which is then taken by the rights holders.

Prendergast is understood to have taken a yet-to-be-revealed role overseas, with the Darwin Triple Crown in June his final Supercars event.

"It's more than a job to me, it's my family," Prendergast told the official Supercars website.

"But I said to Mark Skaife; I love my mum and dad, but it's time to move out of home.

"Supercars has made me what I am today. But it's time to go further and grow further.

"The one thing in life is you never stop learning; there's always something to gain or add to your skillset.

"I can't resist the opportunity to do something from scratch that is on the true world stage, and do what I love."

Prendergast also thanked new Supercars CEO Shane Howard for understanding his desire to take on a new challenge.

"I firstly have to thank Shane for his grace and understanding in my exiting the business after he's just taken the reins," he said.

"It's hard to single anyone out over an 18-year period here. There have been so many people who have been instrumental in my life.

"Neil Crompton has been there for me personally and professionally, and has provided me with guidance and a voice of reason.

"Mark Skaife, Jess Yates, everyone at Fox, Steve Crawley... there are so many people.

"But at the top of the list is my TV team. [David Tunnicliffe], Carl [Iannelli]... there truly are so many people.

"The thing about what we do in broadcast is there are so many people who make that happen. In Bathurst, there are nearly 300 people who bring that event to life for us.

"If I have to single out anyone or an entity to thank, it's the Supercars TV family.

"We have a really tight-knit family atmosphere. These guys have not only accepted me in my early days, but supported me and helped me grow as a person."

shares
comments
Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals
Previous article

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mies lands three-round Audi deal in Australian GT
GT World Challenge Australia

Mies lands three-round Audi deal in Australian GT

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals Sydney
Supercars

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Supercars TV boss announces exit
Supercars Supercars

Supercars TV boss announces exit

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals
Supercars Supercars

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals

Mostert says Percat is already 'keeping him honest'
Supercars Supercars

Mostert says Percat is already 'keeping him honest'

Hazelwood apologised for cool-down lap crash
Supercars Supercars

Hazelwood apologised for cool-down lap crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.