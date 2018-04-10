Supercars trio set for early Tailem Bend laps

Garth Tander, David Reynolds, and Shane van Gisbergen will all get an early look at the brand new Tailem Bend circuit this weekend.

The trio have all inked deals for the second Australian GT Championship round 0f the season, which will run on the 7.7-kilometre layout of the new South Aussie circuit.

While Supercars will use a shorter version of the circuit when it makes its first visit in August, the AGT meeting will still serve as an early look at the facility for the trio.

Reynolds is set to race a Mercedes alongside rookie Jaie Robson, while van Gisbergen will share a McLaren with category owner Tony Quinn.

Tander is the latest to confirm his drive, with a spot alongside Geoff Emery at the Melbourne Performance Centre Audi squad.

"I know the Audi quite well now, and the MPC guys do a fantastic job, so it'll be cool," said Tander.

"It'll be on, it always is. The Audi's always competitive – that's the great thing about GT3 racing, the balance of performance keeps it competitive.

"The new track will keep it interesting, I know Reynolds is driving the Mercedes, Shane's there in the McLaren, so it'll be a bit of fun with those guys.

"When we do these races the guys at the front always drive these cars really hard and really quickly, hopefully we're part of it."

The second AGT round is also the first long-distance round of the season. The field will test on Thursday, practice on Friday, and then qualify on Saturday.

The race will then be held over two stages, with an hour of twilight running on Saturday evening, followed by a two-hour conclusion on Sunday.

Round 2: CAMS Australian GT Championship Entry List

# Class Sponsor Drivers Car 1 CH Valvoline Geoff Emery/Garth Tander Audi R8 LMS 3 CH Ah Apartments Ash Samadi/Dylan O’Keeffe Audi R8 LMS 7 CH Mariani Beef Jerky Tony Quinn/Shane van Gisbergen Mclaren 8 CH WM Waste Management Max Twigg/Tony D’Alberto Mercedes-AMG GT3 11 CH Objective Racing Tony Walls/Warren Luff McLaren 19 GT4 Hogs Breath Café / Griffith Corporation Mark Griffith/TBA Ginetta GT4 24 CH KFC/Ctech Laser/Moveitnet/B&B Tony Bates/Daniel Gaunt Audi R8 LMS 29 CH Haemokinesis / Trofeo Estate / FreeM Jim Manolios/Dean Canto Lamborghini Huracan GT3 48 GT4 Interlloy / M Motorsport Justin McMillan/Glenn Wood Reiter KTM X-Bow 50 GT4 Interlloy / M Motorsport David Crampton/Trent Harrison Reiter KTM X-Bow 59 CH Total Oil / Opti-Coat / Logitech Fraser Ross/Duvashen Padayachee McLaren 63 CH Eggleston Motorsport Peter Hackett/Jake Fouracre Mercedes-AMG GT3 67 GT4 JMG / Bilstein Jeremy Gray/Andrew Miedecke Aston Martin Vantage GT4 88 CH Maranello Motorsport Peter Edwards/John Bowe Ferrari 98 CH Aussie Driver Search Jaie Robson/David Reynolds Mercedes-AMG GT3 100 CH BMW Team SRM Steve Richards/Michael Almond BMW M6 GT3 222 CH Scott Taylor Motorsport Scott Taylor/Craig Baird Mercedes-AMG GT3 777 CH The Bend Motor Sport Park Yasser Shahin/Luke Youlden Mercedes-AMG GT3 911 CH Walkinshaw GT3 Liam Talbot/John Martin Porsche 911 GT3-R