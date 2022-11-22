Supercars to debut visor cam in 2023

Listen to this article

The Australian series has inked a deal with Racing Force to use its Driver’s Eye technology starting next year.

Driver’s Eye, the only FIA homologated micro camera, will be fitted to Supercars drivers’ helmets, with the footage then forming part of the Supercars Media broadcast package.

“The Repco Supercars Championship is yet another top motorsport series to adopt the Driver's Eye technology to enrich the show with its spectacular immersive experience,” said Alexandros Miotto Haristos, COO, Racing Force Group.

“We are delighted to strengthen our presence in the Australian series, where our brands of OMP and Bell Helmets already have a very significant presence, having been alongside all Supercars champions in the last six years.

“This agreement is an important milestone for the Driver's Eye technology that signs its rapid expansion across the world of car racing and soon also in other disciplines."

Supercars TV boss David Tunnicliffe added: “Driver's Eye is going to provide fans with a new perspective from inside the helmet in live race conditions, showing the skill it takes to drive a Supercar on some of the toughest circuits in the world.

“The camera will be positioned at eye-level on the protective padding on the inside lining of the helmet, transmitting live footage from behind the visor directly to television screens.

“Driver's Eye adds a unique dimension to the viewing experience and the innovative camera technology immerses fans in wheel-to-wheel racing. We look forward to showing off our Gen3 Camaros and Mustangs from a completely new perspective to audiences around the world from 2023."

The introduction of visor cam comes shortly after news broke of a new push into the docudrama space from Supercars.

TV studio Dreamchaser is currently working on a heavily Drive to Survive-inspired series based on Supercars.