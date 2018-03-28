Supercars team owner joins Dare to be Different

Erebus Motorsport owner Betty Klimenko has joined the Australian arm of the Dare to be Different campaign as an ambassador.

The programme, which helps foster female participation in motorsport, was formally launched in Australia during the Australian Grand Prix last weekend.

Australian Rally Champion Molly Taylor and Supercars star Simona de Silvestro were the first to be confirmed as part of the Aussie Dare to be Different programme, with Bathurst-winning team owner Klimenko the latest to sign up.

“It is a pleasure to be part of Dare to be Different,” said Klimenko.

“So many people ask what it is like to be a woman in motorsport, and I don’t see myself differently to any male.

“I was the first female team owner to enter the sport off my own bat, the first one to win Bathurst. Just because I’m the first doesn’t mean I should be the last.

“I think it’s important young girls understand they can make an impact in a male-dominated industry.

“People are defined by their ability to do the job, not what sex they are."

Klimenko has been a fully-fledged Supercars team owner since 2013, when here Erebus squad took over the title-winning Stone Brothers Racing outfit.

The team ran in-house built Mercedes hardware until the end of 2015, when it moved its HQ from Queensland to Melbourne and started running a pair of Commodores.

Last year Erebus took its biggest win to date, David Reynolds and Luke Youlden claiming victory at the Bathurst 1000.