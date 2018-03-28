Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Supercars Albert ParkSupercarsAlbert ParkMore events
Supercars Breaking news

Supercars team owner joins Dare to be Different

0 shares
Supercars team owner joins Dare to be Different
David Reynolds, Louke Youlden, Erebus Motorsport Holden, Betty Klimenko, Erebus Motorsport Holden team owner
David Reynolds, Louke Youlden, Erebus Motorsport Holden, Betty Klimenko, Erebus Motorsport Holden team owner
Stone Brothers Racing owner Ross Stone, Erebus Motorsport owner Betty Klimenko announce the AMG V8 entry
Betty Klimenko, Erebus Motorsport
David Reynolds, Erebus Motorsport Holden
David Reynolds, Erebus Motorsport Holden, leads Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden, Nick Percat, Brad Jones Racing Holden, Scott Pye, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden, Chaz Mostert, Tickford Racing Ford
David Reynolds, Erebus Motorsport Holden
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
28/03/2018 02:49

Erebus Motorsport owner Betty Klimenko has joined the Australian arm of the Dare to be Different campaign as an ambassador.

The programme, which helps foster female participation in motorsport, was formally launched in Australia during the Australian Grand Prix last weekend.

Australian Rally Champion Molly Taylor and Supercars star Simona de Silvestro were the first to be confirmed as part of the Aussie Dare to be Different programme, with Bathurst-winning team owner Klimenko the latest to sign up.

“It is a pleasure to be part of Dare to be Different,” said Klimenko.

“So many people ask what it is like to be a woman in motorsport, and I don’t see myself differently to any male.

“I was the first female team owner to enter the sport off my own bat, the first one to win Bathurst. Just because I’m the first doesn’t mean I should be the last.

“I think it’s important young girls understand they can make an impact in a male-dominated industry.

“People are defined by their ability to do the job, not what sex they are."

Klimenko has been a fully-fledged Supercars team owner since 2013, when here Erebus squad took over the title-winning Stone Brothers Racing outfit.

The team ran in-house built Mercedes hardware until the end of 2015, when it moved its HQ from Queensland to Melbourne and started running a pair of Commodores.

Last year Erebus took its biggest win to date, David Reynolds and Luke Youlden claiming victory at the Bathurst 1000.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Supercars
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Supercars main page
Supercars Albert ParkSupercarsAlbert ParkMore events