Supercars Taupō Super400
Practice report

Supercars Taupo: Mostert leads Ford 1-2-3 in opening practice

Chaz Mostert has led a Ford Mustang 1-2-3 in the opening Practice session for the third round of the Supercars Championship in New Zealand.

Phil Branagan
Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

Photo by: Edge Photographics

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver lapped the Taupo International Motorsport Park track in 1:26.4937s to be just 0.03s clear of Matt Payne (Grove Racing) and Will Davison (Dick Johnson Racing).

“We are pretty close with the car in Qualifying trim,” Mostert, who recently became a father for the first time,

“This track is so different to the last two tracks we have been to. It is nice to have some speed but I think it is going to require something a little bit different here.”

Three Chevrolet Camaros followed in fourth to sixth-fastest, led by James Golding (PremiAir Racing), series leader Will Brown (Triple Eight) and Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing).

Defending his title for the first time since returning to the series, Brodie Kostecki played himself in steadily to be 12th fastest in the Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet, just 0.33s off the fastest time.

Broc Feeney was down in 21st position in the other Triple Eight Chevrolet, admitting that his team had “plenty we need to work on overnight”.

Saturday's action will start with Qualifying at 10:20am NZST, with a Shoot-out for the top 10 drivers set for 12:00 midday. The 60-lap race, the first in New Zealand since 2022, is set for 3:05pm.

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Australia C. Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing 25 Ford Mustang GT 35

1'26.4937

   133.188
2
M. Payne Penrite Racing
 19 Ford Mustang GT 31

+0.0318

1'26.5255

 0.0318 133.139
3 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing 17 Ford Mustang GT 31

+0.0508

1'26.5445

 0.0190 133.110
4 Australia J. Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 34

+0.0933

1'26.5870

 0.0425 133.045
5 Australia W. Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing 87 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 29

+0.1184

1'26.6121

 0.0251 133.006
6 New Zealand A. Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 35

+0.1621

1'26.6558

 0.0437 132.939
7 Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing 11 Ford Mustang GT 29

+0.2435

1'26.7372

 0.0814 132.814
8 Australia J. Evans SCT Motorsport 12 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 38

+0.2674

1'26.7611

 0.0239 132.778
9 Australia D. Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing 20 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 32

+0.2808

1'26.7745

 0.0134 132.757
10 Australia N. Percat Bendix Racing 10 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 35

+0.2871

1'26.7808

 0.0063 132.748
11 Australia C. Waters Monster Castrol Racing 6 Ford Mustang GT 32

+0.2914

1'26.7851

 0.0043 132.741
12
B. Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 31

+0.3331

1'26.8268

 0.0417 132.677
13 Australia T. Randle Monster Castrol Racing 55 Ford Mustang GT 33

+0.3722

1'26.8659

 0.0391 132.618
14 Australia T. Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing 23 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 27

+0.3937

1'26.8874

 0.0215 132.585
15 Australia J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 38

+0.4329

1'26.9266

 0.0392 132.525
16 Australia M. Winterbottom DEWALT Racing 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 28

+0.4876

1'26.9813

 0.0547 132.442
17
R. Wood Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
 2 Ford Mustang GT 29

+0.4971

1'26.9908

 0.0095 132.427
18 Australia M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing 96 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 34

+0.5590

1'27.0527

 0.0619 132.333
19 New Zealand R. Stanaway Penrite Racing 26 Ford Mustang GT 30

+0.6025

1'27.0962

 0.0435 132.267
20
C. Hill Tyrepower Racing
 4 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 38

+0.7355

1'27.2292

 0.1330 132.065
21
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 35

+0.8567

1'27.3504

 0.1212 131.882
22 Australia B. Fullwood Middy's Racing 14 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 37

+1.0505

1'27.5442

 0.1938 131.590
23 Australia J. Courtney Snowy River Racing 7 Ford Mustang GT 25

+1.0965

1'27.5902

 0.0460 131.521
24
A. Love Brad Jones Racing
 3 Ford Mustang GT 30

+1.4668

1'27.9605

 0.3703 130.967
View full results  

Previous article Kostecki "trying to find my feet again" on Supercars test return

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
