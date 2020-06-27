2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint race results
Scott McLaughlin fended off a charging Shane van Gisbergen to win the opening race of the Sydney Supersprint, as the 2020 Supercars season roared back to life after the coronavirus-induced hiatus.
McLaughlin made a scorching start to the 32-lap opener, pulling a gap of as much as 3.5s over van Gisbergen in the early stages.
Van Gisbergen fought back before the stops, though, only to run long and drop back to fifth as others undercut him.
But he had the tyre condition to work his way back into the race, he and McLaughlin staging a thrilling nose-to-tail battle to the end.
In the end solid defence from McLaughlin made the difference, the reigning champion winning by just 0.18s.
The Sydney Supersprint weekend continues on Sunday, with two more 32-lap races scheduled for the day. Race 2 will kick off at 12:15pm AEST, followed by Race 3 at 2:35pm AEST.
2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint Saturday Race Results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|1
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0.187
|3
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|9.775
|4
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11.076
|5
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|28.328
|6
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|30.798
|7
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|31.755
|8
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|31.783
|9
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32.670
|10
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|35.238
|11
|14
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|36.280
|12
|44
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|43.980
|13
|2
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|43.990
|14
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|48.283
|15
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|48.439
|16
|35
|Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|50.844
|17
|20
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|51.059
|18
|3
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|51.409
|19
|55
|Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|51.889
|20
|22
|Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.035
|21
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'22.383
|22
|34
|Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'24.170
|23
|4
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1 Lap
|19
|Alex Davison
|Holden Commodore ZB
|20 Laps
