All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
Race report
Supercars Sydney SuperNight

Supercars Sydney: Mostert doubles up to step up title chase

Mostert took his second win of the weekend in similar circumstances

Phil Branagan
Upd:
Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

Chaz Mostert made Sydney Motorsport Park his personal playground by streaking to a second Supercars win of the weekend.

For the second day in a row, the final stanza of the race featured Mostert's Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang, after making two pitstops, chasing down a black Ford Mustang that had taken just one. On Saturday, that car was Grove Racing's Matt Payne; a day later, Tickford's Cam Waters took on the role of the hunted.

In daylight, the equation came down to Waters trying to eke out a lead of 10 seconds over Mostert with 18 laps of the race to play out. Mostert swallowed the lead in seven laps and stretched out to a 8.36s win.

“We rolled out a pretty good car, the race car was something pretty special around here,” smiled Mostert after another dominant performance.

“I had a good race with Will Davo [Davison] at the start, he ran me high at [Turn] two, but the car was good in clean air. We stuck to our strategy and we got the chocolates!”

One of the cars that Mostert had to negotiate along the way was the Triple Eight Chevrolet of Will Brown. The points leader started from sixth and while he never quite looked like he might challenge for a podium on pure speed, he also went for a one-stopper, and he caught Waters with seven laps to go, before he dropped back to a safe third.

Post-race, Waters explained that the team had swapped strategies on the run.

“The strategy was two-stop and I looked after the tyres in the first stint, then they said, 'six more laps',” he explained.

“I was happy with my tyre life. I thought I had enough pace up my sleeve to hold him [Brown] off, he had a crack at the end.”

Whilst there was flexibility for Mostert, Brown committed early to his strategy.

“We decided to go with a one-stopper and a podium feels great. We have not had the best weekend,” he admitted. “I didn't have enough for him, Chaz was fast, he did a mega job.

“We still have the enduros to go. I am pretty confident that we can come back, we will try to convert later in the year and see how we go.”

There was a great battle for fourth between Dick Johnson Racing's Anton De Pasquale and Payne. With plenty of tyres to use after Saturday, Payne pulled off one of the best moves of the season on lap 6, slicing inside Nick Percat and Ryan Wood in the middle of a 210km/h Turn 1. He caught De Pasquale with one lap left and when he ran wide at Turn 2, Payne was through to fourth.

Sixth was Will Davison, who starred in qualifying with his first pole position of the two-year-old Gen3 era, making it a solid weekend for DJR.

Brodie Kostecki rewarded Erebus Motorsport with a solid seventh after one stop, ahead of Percat (Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet) and James Golding (PremiAir Racing Chevrolet).

It was a hard day for Brown's team-mate Broc Feeney, who started from 16th. His cause was not helped by being elbowed off the track on the opening lap. He soldiered on to finish in 11th place. As a result, he has dropped to third in the points.

Brown still leads the standings on 1746 points, with Mostert now second on 1641 and Feeney on 1593. Waters is fourth on 1360 ahead of Payne (1323) and Davison (1194).

There will be much to play for when the teams assemble at what is sure to be a chilly Symmons Plains circuit in Tasmania on 17-18 August.

Supercars Sydney Supernight - Race 2 results

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1 Australia C. Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT 51

-

     150
2 Australia C. Waters Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 51

+7.364

7.3643

 7.364   143
3 Australia W. Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+8.990

8.9896

 1.625   129
4
M. Payne Penrite Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 51

+14.875

14.8753

 5.886   120
5 Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 51

+16.142

16.1423

 1.267   111
6 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 51

+18.195

18.1945

 2.052   102
7
B. Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+26.014

26.0143

 7.820   96
8 Australia N. Percat Bendix Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+27.194

27.1944

 1.180   90
9 Australia J. Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+27.781

27.7813

 0.587   84
10 Australia T. Randle Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 51

+31.257

31.2567

 3.475   78
11
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+31.411

31.4111

 0.154   72
12 Australia T. Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+32.595

32.5946

 1.184   69
13 Australia M. Winterbottom DEWALT Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+34.407

34.4069

 1.812   66
14
C. Hill Tyrepower Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+34.799

34.7987

 0.392   63
15 Australia J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+35.313

35.3133

 0.515   60
16
R. Wood Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 51

+40.435

40.4354

 5.122   57
17 Australia D. Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+44.410

44.4096

 3.974   54
18 Australia B. Fullwood Middy's Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+47.031

47.0305

 2.621   51
19 New Zealand A. Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+47.809

47.8089

 0.778   48
20 Australia J. Evans SCT Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+51.700

51.7004

 3.892   45
21 New Zealand R. Stanaway Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 51

+52.356

52.3564

 0.656   42
22 Australia M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 51

+59.701

59.7007

 7.344   39
23 Australia J. Courtney Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang GT 51

+1'01.006

1'01.0057

 1.305   36
24
L. Dalton Tickford Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 51

+1'07.186

1'07.1861

 6.180   33
25
A. Love Brad Jones Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 51

+1'07.561

1'07.5605

 0.374   30
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins under the lights

Top Comments

More from
Phil Branagan
Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins under the lights

Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins under the lights

Supercars
Sydney SuperNight
Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins under the lights
Supercars champion Courtney to retire from series after 2025 campaign

Supercars champion Courtney to retire from series after 2025 campaign

Supercars
Sydney SuperNight
Supercars champion Courtney to retire from series after 2025 campaign
Supercars Townsville: Payne wins strategic Race 2 battle, Brown last

Supercars Townsville: Payne wins strategic Race 2 battle, Brown last

Supercars
Townsville 500
Supercars Townsville: Payne wins strategic Race 2 battle, Brown last

Latest news

Tyler Reddick comes short for win but gains in 'bigger picture'

Tyler Reddick comes short for win but gains in 'bigger picture'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Tyler Reddick comes short for win but gains in 'bigger picture'
Ryan Blaney: "It stinks to lose (Brickyard 400) in that way."

Ryan Blaney: "It stinks to lose (Brickyard 400) in that way."

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Ryan Blaney: "It stinks to lose (Brickyard 400) in that way."
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400

NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400
Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title

Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title

FE Formula E
London ePrix II
Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global