Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak

New restrictions will come into effect in Greater Sydney later today as the New South Wales health department looks to quash a new outbreak on the virus.

A man with no obvious links to international travel or hotel quarantine returned a positive test on Wednesday followed by a second positive case today (Thursday).

While the Sydney outbreak doesn't directly affected South Australia, which hosts Supercars this weekend, it could affect the SA/NSW border.

Should the outbreak grow and South Australia opts to close its borders to anybody who's been in the New South Wales in the past fortnight that could pose problems for Team Sydney, among others.

The only of the 11 teams based in Sydney, the squad was working from its base at Sydney Motorsport Park until crossing the border earlier this week.

There were also some personnel and drivers from other teams at SMP for last weekend's Motorsport Australia Championships round, while part of the Supercars management team is based in Sydney.

A Supercars spokesperson confirmed to Motorsport.com that the series will "continue to monitor the situation".

Supercars are has been forced to deal with a number of border-related issues since the start of the pandemic, and moved its Tasmania round last month back a week due to similar outbreak in Brisbane.