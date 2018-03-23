Supercars stewards hand out $10,000 worth of fines

Supercars drivers Lee Holdsworth and Richie Stanaway collected a total of $10,000 worth of fines during yesterday's meeting rides at the Australian Grand Prix.

According to a stewards summary, Holdsworth was fined for a "breach of Rule E.6.3.2 (the Driver must maintain control of the Car and must use the Race Track at all times during a Ride)."

That led to the Team 18 star being slapped with a $5000 fine, $2,500 of which is suspended until the end of the year.

Tickford driver Stanaway was hit with exactly the same fine, although his was for using the passenger ride session to make a practice start.

"Following a post-session DRD investigation and an admission by Car #56, Richie Stanaway, of a breach of Rule E.6.7.2.5 (During an Event Ride Session is not permitted to perform a practice start), the Stewards imposed the penalty of a Fine of $5,000, $2,500 suspended until 31/12/18, on Car #56, Richie Stanaway," read the summary.

James Golding, meanwhile, was penalised five grid spots for tomorrow's second Supercars race, after holding up Craig Lowndes during qualifying yesterday afternoon.

That drops the rookie from 19th to 24th on the grid.