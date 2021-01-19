Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars makes staff cap permanent

Supercars makes staff cap permanent
By:

Supercars will retain its strict cap on team personnel at events throughout the 2021 season.

The category introduced limits on on-site staff for events as part of its COVID-safe plan when the season resumed mid-pandemic in June.

Initially there was just 13 people including drivers allowed per two cars, which was later relaxed to include more non-performance personnel.

The restrictions are set to be continued into this season, with an eye on cost-saving as much as health advice.

For the non-refuelling races – Sandown, Symmons Plains, The Bend, Winton, Darwin, Sydney Motorsport Park, Perth and Auckland – teams will only be allowed to bring 11 performance personnel, excluding drivers.

For those events the limits on people over the line during stops (six) and rattle guns (two) will also continue.

For the refuelling races – Bathurst x2, Townsville and the Gold Coast – an additional performance person will be allowed, bringing the total to 12 per two cars.

As for non-performance personnel, the limit will start at two people for all events – but will be relaxed once crowd numbers grow and more commercial activations and merchandise outlets are allowed.

"All the teams, and us at Supercars, are cognisant of the fact that we don't want to undo all the positive work that we were forced into last year with COVID," Supercars' Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess told Motorsport.com.

"A lot of the cost-savings, and the way we've changed our events from three days back to two days, that's been a financially positive thing for the teams. We want to keep that, and crew numbers is part of that.

"We'll open up that [non-performance] number when we've got merchandise available, we've got crowds in the paddock, we've got pit tours and sponsor activations and all of those things back in full swing. We'll allow the teams more people to deal with that. But the worst-case scenario, where we're operating with minimum numbers everywhere, it will be two non-performance personnel.

"If you work on the basis that each staff member you bring to the circuit costs you roughly $25,000 per year, plus their salary, it quickly adds up. The teams didn't want to lose sight of some of the positive things we adopted last year."

Eight of the 11 teams will run two cars this season, while Brad Jones Racing will run an even four.

The only outliers are Tickford Racing and the Blanchard Racing Team, which will run three and one cars respectively.

They are, however, expected to share a pit boom, which means they will share the allowed two-car personnel across a car each.

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

