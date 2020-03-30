Supercars season could run as late as February

The Aussie series has consistently vowed to deliver a 14-round season, despite the cancellation of its Albert Park round and subsequent suspension of racing until June at the very, very earliest.

As of yet a shortened schedule hasn't been publicly considered, a position likely to be linked to the conditions of the current broadcast deal with Fox Sports.

Significant changes to race weekends are currently being considered so that TV-only events can kick off as soon as possible once the tightest of restrictions in Australia are lifted.

However even then, series CEO Sean Seamer has conceded that the existing season may well bleed into the new year.

Motorsport.com understands that Supercars is open to running as late as February, potentially hard up against the Bathurst 12 Hour or the 2021 season-opening Adelaide 500.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Loud Pedal podcast, series CEO confirmed that December 31 is no hard deadline for the current season.

“We’re obviously fortunate in that our calendar was, first of all, quite spaced out when we started the year," said Seamer.

“We had a break for the Olympics, which aren’t happening, so we have got some flexibility around July, August and September in the lead-up to Bathurst that we wouldn’t necessarily have.

"We have got experience from last year around doing back-to-back rounds, if you remember we did [Tasmania] into Phillip Island, so look for us to go back-to-back, look for us to do whatever we have to do to get this championship away and that includes going into early next year.

“Our focus right now is getting the entire championship delivered, and if we have to go through some TV-only events and back-to-back rounds and run into early next year, then even if we’re not starting that till later, we believe we can get that away because the gaps and the turnaround times that we have got.

“My focus is just getting away as many races as possible.”

The series currently has one of its rounds under its belt, the Adelaide 500 having run just weeks before the coronavirus crisis hit global pandemic stage.