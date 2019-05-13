Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars locks in two-year Sandown 500 sponsor deal

shares
comments
Supercars locks in two-year Sandown 500 sponsor deal
By:
1h ago

Penrite Oil will be the naming rights backer of the Sandown 500 for the next two years.

The Australian-owned oil company has inked a two-year deal with Supercars to sponsor the iconic endurance event, which is also the annual 'retro round' for the category.

The deal comes after just a single year of what was originally a two-year agreement with online health platform Rabble.club to back the Sandown race.

It also forms part of an expanded presence in Supercars for Penrite, which includes major backing for both Erebus Holdens, having previously only sponsored David Reynolds' entry.

"Our family grew up with a great interest in all forms of motorsport and our staff share our passion," said Penrite general manager Toby Dymond.

"Many of us have even raced at this track and so our association with Melbourne's home of motorsport, Sandown, makes sense to us.  

"Penrite has grown from humble beginnings to today, being a leading Australian oil brand.  We are proud to employ over 250 people, export to more than 35 different countries and continue to manufacture right here, on Australian soil."

The Sandown 500 moves to a new November date this year, which makes it the last of the three long-distance races, and the penultimate round of the Supercars season.

Next article
The Supercars strategy risk Triple Eight couldn't take

Previous article

The Supercars strategy risk Triple Eight couldn't take
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Vettel did Hamilton "a favour" with first-corner move Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel did Hamilton "a favour" with first-corner move

11h ago
Verstappen: No corner where Red Bull was beating Mercedes Article
Formula 1

Verstappen: No corner where Red Bull was beating Mercedes

Steiner reveals post-race "clear the air" talks with Haas duo Article
Formula 1

Steiner reveals post-race "clear the air" talks with Haas duo

Latest videos
Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Apr 2, 2019
Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mar 13, 2019

News in depth
Supercars locks in two-year Sandown 500 sponsor deal
Supercars

Supercars locks in two-year Sandown 500 sponsor deal

The Supercars strategy risk Triple Eight couldn't take
Supercars

The Supercars strategy risk Triple Eight couldn't take

New Perth Supercars promoter model likely to be ongoing
Supercars

New Perth Supercars promoter model likely to be ongoing

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.