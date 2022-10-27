Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Reynolds primed for "balls to the wall" Gold Coast return Next / Fraser withdraws from MSR race
Supercars / Surfers Paradise News

Supercars revives VB Challenge for Gold Coast

Supercars will re-introduce a VB Challenge-style motorkhana to its on-track entertainment on the Gold Coast this weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars revives VB Challenge for Gold Coast
Listen to this article

The VB Challenge was a crowd favourite up until the mid-2000s, pitting Supercars drivers against each other in an obstacle course in souped up road-going cars.

They would traditionally run through up and back through a slalom of cones with a flick spin in the middle.

The concept is now being revived for the Gold Coast 500 this weekend thanks to the event's naming rights sponsor Boost Mobile.

A Holden Commodore ute and a stadium truck will be used for a mini motorkhana event, known as the Boost Mobile Challenge, that will take place on the main straight on Saturday and Sunday.

The identity of the drivers is not yet clear however unlike the VB Challenge it's not expected to be current Supercars drivers.

The Boost Mobile Challenge will take place at 12pm local time on Saturday and 10:30am local time on Sunday.

shares
comments
Reynolds primed for "balls to the wall" Gold Coast return
Previous article

Reynolds primed for "balls to the wall" Gold Coast return
Next article

Fraser withdraws from MSR race

Fraser withdraws from MSR race
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Gold Coast Supercars: Waters sets Friday pace Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Waters sets Friday pace

Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars
Supercars

Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Suzuka Super Formula: Oyu tops practice, Nojiri down in 16th
Super Formula Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Oyu tops practice, Nojiri down in 16th

Nakajima Racing's Toshiki Oyu topped the sole free practice session for this weekend's Suzuka Super Formula season finale, as champion-elect Tomoki Nojiri ended up in a lowly 16th.

Gold Coast Supercars: Waters sets Friday pace
Supercars Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Waters sets Friday pace

Cam Waters topped an interrupted second practice session for the Gold Coast 500.

Alpine wins bid to overturn Alonso's US GP F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine wins bid to overturn Alonso's US GP F1 penalty

Alpine has won its bid to overturn Fernando Alonso’s Formula 1 penalty in the United States Grand Prix after its appeal against Haas’s protest was successful.

Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars

Peter Adderton has committed to buy a Gen3-spec Camaro Supercar from Triple Eight as he continues to push for an entry next season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.