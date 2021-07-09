Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars
Supercars / Townsville News

Supercars revises Gen3 testing timeline

By:

Supercars has revised the start date for testing of its Gen3 prototypes.

Supercars revises Gen3 testing timeline

The Aussie category had been working towards kicking off the testing process of the Triple Eight-build Camaro and Dick Johnson Racing-built Mustang next month.

However it concedes that now won't be the case, the focus shifting to an "as soon as possible" approach to testing, and October the new nominated target for a public unveiling of the cars.

According to Supercars' Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess, the revised timeline is largely courtesy of logistical issues with parts coming from overseas.

"It’s always as soon as possible," said Burgess. "It’s hard for us to give a precise date this far away but we’re hopeful that we’ll be on-track in October. We’re hopeful that it will be at an event.

"We are struggling a little bit with shipping, with getting parts, with getting materials for the composites and for the manufacturers to build the parts. So this is a little bit of a fluid situation and we’re relying on American and European manufacturers for some of the components.

"Equally the race teams are away; we’ve just asked them to do a double-header, so actual work in putting the prototypes together has probably slowed down a little bit this week while we’re all away.

"The two cars are coming together fairly well but we’ve still got lots of bodywork and things which are in production and some of those parts have eight, nine, 10-week lead times to make them.

"I can’t say it’s 9:15 on October the first or October the second, we can’t give you that much detail this far out."

When pressed on whether the August target has been dumped Burgess added: “With everything that is in front of us at the moment, it would be highly unlikely it’s next month.

"We certainly haven’t taken our foot off the gas, both homologation teams and Supercars technical department along with all the partners outside of that group are working flat out to bring this together as quickly as we can."

But Burgess hit back at suggestions the project had been hit by another delay.

“I wouldn’t call it a delay," he said.

"These things are very fluid. I’ve introduced a million cars over my career – do they actually land on the day that someone wants them to at the start of a programme or a year earlier? No they don’t.

"This thing is fluid and we’re dealing with a very complex set of parameters out of our control with COVID, with Melbourne and its lockdowns, with Sydney and its lockdowns, with supply chain issues all around the world that are known and everyone can see them.

"We’re not making any of this up, it’s pretty evident what is going on outside of our control and around the world, and these are having impacts on how quick we can put it together.

"Yes, you try and set your best target but everyone has to be understanding and appreciative that some of these things are just completely out of our control."

The competitive debut for the Gen3 cars has already been pushed back to midway through the 2022 season due to delays in the design and development phase.

shares
comments

Related video

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

Previous article

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

13 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

7 h
3
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

8 h
4
Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

11 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

14 h
Latest news
Supercars revises Gen3 testing timeline
SUPC

Supercars revises Gen3 testing timeline

18m
Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars
SUPC

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

2 h
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace
Video Inside
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

16 h
Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice
Video Inside
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice

20 h
2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
SUPC

2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Jul 8, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace 00:45
Supercars
10 h

Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice at Townsville 500 00:32
Supercars
12 h

Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice at Townsville 500

Super2 staying on for second Townsville event 00:50
Supercars
Jul 8, 2021

Super2 staying on for second Townsville event

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons 00:47
Supercars
Jul 8, 2021

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons

Supercars: Townsville double-header announcement looming 02:09
Supercars
Jul 6, 2021

Supercars: Townsville double-header announcement looming

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars Townsville
Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace Townsville
Video Inside
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Supercars revises Gen3 testing timeline
Supercars Supercars

Supercars revises Gen3 testing timeline

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.