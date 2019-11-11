Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to review Sydney plan this week

shares
comments
Supercars to review Sydney plan this week
By:
Nov 11, 2019, 3:01 AM

Supercars will review the plans for the new Sydney-based team this week, amid ongoing uncertainty as to how the project will be structured.

It's already been confirmed that the squad will be underpinned by what's currently the one-car Tekno Autosports team, which will relocate from Queensland's Gold Coast to Sydney's eastern suburbs.

An expansion to two cars was thought likely to come through a tie-up with businessman Rod Salmon, who was linked to the purchased of a second Racing Entitlements Contract.

However it appears Salmon is now unlikely to have a heavy involvement, casting uncertainty into how the team, which has already confirmed James Courtney as its lead driver, will be structured.

Having played a key role in bringing the deal together, Supercars CEO Sean Seamer has confirmed that crunch talks will take place in the coming days.

He says the priorities will be sorting out the ownership of the second REC and who will drive the second car, to ensure all parties involved, including the New South Wales government and the Australian Racing Drivers' Club, are satisfied.

Other details, such as where the team will be located until the new Centre of Excellence has been completed at SMP, are less pressing.

"We’ll be reviewing the plan for Team Sydney next Wednesday, and be looking to finalise a REC transfers, or sale of RECs etcetera, not long after that," he said.

"We’re pretty much out of time. We’ve got a view of what the different parties want to do. So, we’re about a week away from a decision and confirmation on that.

"There’s certain elements that need to be done in the next week, in terms of the REC transfer, and driver market.

"What the buildings are going to look like, etcetera, is less important. The parties that are looking at the facilities there, and I know [Tekno boss] Jono [Webb] has done a lot of work.... there’s plenty of room out at Sydney Motorsport Park. I think they’re happy with some of the existing facilities there whilst the main team building, the Centre of Excellence, is being built.

"So that can take more time, but getting the RECs sorted out, and getting the drivers sorted out, and making sure the NSW government is happy with the plan and the ADAC is happy with the plan, that’s the priority for the next couple of weeks."

Seamer added that he has no concerns that the plan could fall over at the final hurdle now that Salmon is seemingly no longer involved.

"No not as this stage," he said.

"Our priority is making sure that we get the chance that we work through the business plans and ensure that everything is planning to be executed at the highest possible level – given the importance to Supercars as a category, as a sport, and for the NSW government as well.

"It needs to be done right, that’s the number priority. It doesn’t have to be done fast. It just needs to be done right."

When pressed if that means potentially holding it over until 2021, Seamer said: "Yes. I think I just eluded to that. It’s better that we get this right than we get it done quickly."

Next article
McLaughlin adamant title win isn't tarnished

Previous article

McLaughlin adamant title win isn't tarnished
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers James Courtney
Teams Tekno Autosports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Sandown

Sandown

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday
Wed 6 Nov
Thu 7 Nov
09:12
02:12
Practice 1
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
17:35
10:35
Practice 2
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
19:30
12:30
Practice 3
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
22:10
15:10
Practice 4
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
17:40
10:40
Qualifying
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
19:25
12:25
Race 1
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
21:25
14:25
Race 2
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
00:20
17:20
Race 3
Sat 9 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
20:25
13:25
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

What next for Lewis Hamilton after F1 retirement?

2
IMSA

Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring

3
MotoGP

Rossi: Others have adapted better to '19 bike demands

4
Formula 1

The "romantic” push for F1 cars to look more different

5
WEC

Ferrari stripped of Shanghai GTE Pro WEC victory

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Supercars to review Sydney plan this week
VASC

Supercars to review Sydney plan this week

McLaughlin adamant title win isn't tarnished
VASC

McLaughlin adamant title win isn't tarnished

Triple Eight to analyse 'self-inflicted' damper issue
VASC

Triple Eight to analyse 'self-inflicted' damper issue

Sandown 500: McLaughlin seals title as Whincup/Lowndes win
VASC

Sandown 500: McLaughlin seals title as Whincup/Lowndes win

DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty
VASC

DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.