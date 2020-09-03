Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

shares
comments
Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife
By:

Holden hero Mark Skaife says Supercars must retain the brand's fan base once the cars are gone – and GM could be the key to doing it.

The Holden brand will be no more as of the end of this year, owner General Motors axing the Aussie carmaker as part of a global move away from right-hand-drive markets.

While it means there will be no factory Holden team in Supercars next season, the ZB Commodore will continue to race for at least another year, ahead of the introduction of the Gen3 rules in 2022.

However there's no long-term future for the Holdens, leaving a big question mark over a significant fan base that's been built through the sizzling Ford versus Holden rivalry.

According to Skaife, who won three of his five Supercars titles with the Holden Racing Team, retaining those fans has to be seen as an absolute priority by series officials.

And he says the best way to do that would be through bringing another GM product into the series.

"My dad, a very wise man who taught me a lot, told me it's much easier to keep a customer than it is to find a new one," Skaife told Motorsport.com.

"So I would be working very, very hard on keeping Holden fans attached and ingrained as part of our sport. I would have thought GM is the answer to that puzzle."

GM will continue to have a presence in Australia through its newly-established GM Special Vehicles arm, something Supercars squad Walkinshaw Andretti United will be directly involved in.

That opens the door for, but far from guarantees, a marketing programme built around Supercars.

A significant complication is a suitable model. The Camaro doesn't appear to be part of GMSV's plans, while the Corvette would likely fit the two-door friendly Gen3 control chassis, but would have to front-engine as a Supercar.

In terms of his wider views on Gen3, Skaife backed the current plan to make the roll hoop around 100 millimetres lower to better suit coupes.

He says that will help the series target the "affordable aspirational" market, which should appeal to both fans and manufacturers.

"I'm of the view is that what we should be racing is what I call 'affordable aspirational' cars," he explained. "Not Ferraris and Porsches and Lamborghinis and McLarens, but affordable aspirational.

"Make Mustang your base affordable aspirational car, which clearly it is, and then line up cars of that ilk that can compete. That's the base, I think. That's the most market relevant.

"Even though you might not be able to afford a Toyota Supra or a BMW M4 or an Alfa Giulia or a Kia Stinger, it's a sense of loving the look and feel and road presence of those sorts of cars. And they are, in modern talk, genuinely affordable."

Read Also:

Along with the roll hoop and general cost containment, aerodynamics has been a big talking point for Gen3 amid creeping downforce numbers with the current cars. While Skaife agrees changes are needed to help improve the racing, he reckons it will require careful consideration of efficiency, not just outright downforce.

"What's been missed, and it's not been reported enough, is that it's not the aero," said Skaife. "It's the efficiency.

"If you look at the amount of downforce the cars have, they've probably got the same or similar levels of drag to what we had 15 years ago. From a straight-up grip perspective they've got a massive amount of grip, but they've got reduced drag.

"The art of doing that is seriously scientific and seriously clever people have been able to generate that level of lift-to-drag ratio. It shouldn't be a surprise that you get an outcome like we've got.

"It was most evident at the two Darwin events, that the lead cars is too efficient. The lift-to-drag ratio doesn't penalise the front car enough. You almost have no tow.

"If you don't have close vehicle proximity when you get to a braking area, you don't have overtaking."

Adelaide 500 moves to later 2021 date

Previous article

Adelaide 500 moves to later 2021 date
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Ferrari asks for "patience" as recovery could take years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari asks for "patience" as recovery could take years

Marquez absence made MotoGP riders feel they can win races
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez absence made MotoGP riders feel they can win races

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators

McLaren not counting out Ferrari’s ability to ‘strike back’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren not counting out Ferrari’s ability to ‘strike back’

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars

Wolff: F1 should open up internal team radio to entertain fans
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: F1 should open up internal team radio to entertain fans

Sainz: Run-off areas dilute “fear” of pushing too hard
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Run-off areas dilute “fear” of pushing too hard

Latest news

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

Adelaide 500 moves to later 2021 date
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide 500 moves to later 2021 date

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari asks for "patience" as recovery could take years

2
MotoGP

Marquez absence made MotoGP riders feel they can win races

3
Formula 1

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators

4
Formula 1

McLaren not counting out Ferrari’s ability to ‘strike back’

5
Supercars

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

39m

Latest news

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife
Supercars

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

Adelaide 500 moves to later 2021 date
Supercars

Adelaide 500 moves to later 2021 date

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars
Supercars

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

GRM keen on 2020 Bathurst 1000 wildcard
Supercars

GRM keen on 2020 Bathurst 1000 wildcard

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.