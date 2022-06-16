Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot

Listen to this article

It was announced earlier today that the second and third tier open-wheel categories will race at Albert Park for the first time next year.

That announcement was made as part of a new commitment between Formula 1 and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation that will see F1 continue to race in Melbourne until at least 2035.

The addition of F2 and F3 to what is traditionally one of the busier undercards will undoubtedly impact the pool of local categories vying for an AGP support slot.

However very early indications are that Supercars isn't in danger of losing it spot on the schedule for next year.

Motorsport.com understands informal assurances have been made by the AGPC that the top flight touring car championship will join F1, F2 and F3 at Albert Park.

"We have a great long-term relationship with the AGPC and F1 and look forward to being part of the event again," said a Supercars spokesperson.

Supercars has been a staple of the AGP since the Adelaide days with only sporadic omissions over the years.

In recent years Albert Park has gone from a non-championship event to a full points-paying Supercars round thanks to the construction of a seperate pit lane, directly behind the F1 pit lane.

Carrera Cup is another staple of the AGP undercard and the one-make Porsche series could certainly face pressure given the F2/F3 news.

The same goes for S5000, which has been on the bill for the past two Albert Park events. However dwindling grids has left a wider question mark over the future of the V8-powered open-wheeler series.