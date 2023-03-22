Supercars responds to Camaro axing

Listen to this article

GM announced yesterday (US time) that production of the sixth-generation Camaro will come to an end next year, with no immediate clarification on what will replace it in the model line-up.

That is set to impact a number of significant factory-supported racing programmes including NASCAR and Supercars.

The Camaro is a new addition to Supercars having replaced the Holden Commodore as GM's racer this season as part of the new Gen3 rules.

That adds awkwardness to the timing of the announcement, given the move to Gen3 was designed to increase the road relevance between the racing and road-going versions of the competing cars.

Supercars has this morning responded to the demise of the Camaro, outlining that it will continue to race in the series until at least the end of 2025.

“While today’s General Motors (GM) news out of the US will have an impact on our racing product, we respect and acknowledge that change is sometimes inevitable," said Supercars CEO Shane Howard in a statement.

“We will continue our strong partnership with GM into the future.

“GM has been an integral part of our heritage and has played a significant role in shaping Supercars to become what it is today, the greatest touring car category in the world.

“Ever since Bruce McPhee and Barry Mulholland famously won in a Holden Monaro at Bathurst in 1968, GM has helped shaped the careers of some of Australia’s and New Zealand’s greatest drivers, including Peter Brock, Mark Skaife, Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup and most recently Shane van Gisbergen.

“For fans, the Camaro will continue to proudly represent Chevrolet Racing in the Repco Supercars Championship until at least the end of 2025."

The Camaro became the GM model of choice for Supercars this year after the long run of Commodore races, stretching back to 1980, came to an end.

That was due to GM's axing of the Holden brand as a whole back in 2020, the latest iteration of the Commodore, the ZB, then continuing as the race car until the Gen3 rules were ready.

There are six GM teams on the Supercars grid – Brad Jones Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18, PremiAir Racing, Matt Stone Racing and homologation team Triple Eight – with Camaros making up 14 of the 25 cars.