Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars reports impressive Eseries audience

By:
Apr 10, 2020, 3:39 AM

Supercars is reporting an impressive viewership from its opening Eseries broadcast.

According to the Aussie category, the opening round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries averaged 70,000 viewers on pay TV and hit over 200,000 through various social media live streams.

The Fox Sports broadcast reportedly reached over 158,000 people in total, peaking at 103,000 and averaging 70,000.

That made it the fifth-most watched show on pay TV at the time, and the only Fox Sports show in the Top 20.

The live social media numbers were equally impressive, with a reported 210,736 people watching through team Facebook pages and the Supercars official Twitch channel.

The Facebook stream has now been viewed over 408,000 times.

The figures provided by Supercars don't include viewers from local streaming services Kayo and 10 Play, or the free international feed carried by Motorsport.tv.

Read Also:

“Round 1 is as a great first start and rewards the effort everyone has made to get this Eseries up and running,” Supercars CEO Sean Seamer told the category's official website.

“We’re unique in our ability to provide much needed entertainment to everyone in Australia while we await a return to real world racing.

“Having all of our drivers join our commentary team made for a brilliant experience and it was great to see both new and existing fans tuned in to watch the action.

“The feedback from fans has been overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to next week’s second round, where we will race on two of the world’s most iconic circuits; Silverstone and Barcelona.

“We hope everyone continues to enjoy watching our drivers provide the best real time entertainment on TV right now.”

Every round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will be streamed live and free via Motorsport.tv.

