Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars refutes sponsor ban claim

Supercars refutes sponsor ban claim
By:

Supercars says it hasn’t banned Boost Mobile from spending in the category despite a claim from boss Peter Adderton.

Adderton took to Instagram to claim that the Boost brand had been banned from sponsoring anything to do with the Supercars, allegedly due to criticism that had been leveled at management. 

The issue is understood to be centered around stalled negotiations for Boost to take over backing of the Gold Coast race. 

 

Supercars, however, says no such ban is in place, and that Boost is free to spend its money in the category. 

“Supercars can confirm that it has not banned or blocked Boost from sponsorship of the sport and reiterates that Boost is free to do whatever it would like (pending agreement from all parties) regarding sponsorship of Supercars teams,” said a spokesperson.

“Supercars is still in discussions with possible Telecommunications partners for the 2021 season.”

Tickford Racing has also confirmed to Motorsport.com that there are no changes to the James Courtney backing.

Adderton has clashed heads with Supercars before, controversially pulling its backing from Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2019 following a feud over control front uprights.

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

