Van Gisbergen: Title boosts Bathurst 1000 chances
Supercars / Sydney IV News

Supercars refunds Sydney tickets after wash-out

By:

Supercars will give fans a full refund for their tickets after last Sunday's race at Sydney Motorsport Park was washed out.

Supercars refunds Sydney tickets after wash-out

The final race of the four-week Sydney swing was a non-event thanks to persistent rain throughout the day that left the super water logged.

While most of the support categories got their racing done, the Super2 race that preceded the Supercars race was called early when cars damaged a tyre barrier at Turn 1.

Officials did attempt to get the Supercars race going with five laps behind the safety car before it was red-flagged and never restarted.

With no classification for the race, Shane van Gisbergen was crowned champion thanks to his 349-point lead heading into the season-closing Bathurst 1000.

Supercars has today confirmed that all single-day ticket holders for Sunday's wash-out will get their money back.

“Supercars shares the disappointment of fans who waited in the rain to see the penultimate race of 2021,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“Nobody wanted to see the championship concluded under those circumstances.

“We think it only fair that those who purchased single-day trackside and grandstand tickets for Sunday receive a refund.

“Through Ticketek, Supercars will be issuing refunds to all single-day ticket holders for Sunday.

“We thank all of our supporters and partners for their patience and understanding.”

Van Gisbergen: Title boosts Bathurst 1000 chances
Van Gisbergen: Title boosts Bathurst 1000 chances
Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
