Bathurst
26 Feb
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars re-opens paddock to fans

Supercars re-opens paddock to fans
By:

The Supercars paddock will be open to fans for the first time in a year when the 2021 season kicks off at Mount Panorama next month.

Access to the paddock has been restricted for the best part of a year due to the world health crisis, the Thursday of the 2020 Australian Grand Prix the last time fans could move freely behind the garages.

It will now re-open to the ticket-buying public at next month's Mount Panorama 500, along with a raft of other changes compared to the Bathurst 1000 that closed out last season.

They include access to general admission areas without restricted movement between the top and bottom of the Mountain.

Camping is also available at the McPhillamy Park, Reid Park, Sulman Park and Max Cameron campsites.

Fans can bring their own chairs, providing they adhere to social distancing regulations.

Merchandise stalls and food and drink outlets will also be back in action.

Face masks will be mandatory in some parts of the circuit facility.

The Mount Panorama 500 will take place between February 26-28.

Whincup predicting wild Supercars title battle

Whincup predicting wild Supercars title battle
Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

