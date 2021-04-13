Supercars re-opens all eight Bathurst 1000 campsites

The Aussie series confirmed that the full suite of campsites will be open for the first time since 2019 for the October classic.

The move follows a complete closure of the camping facilities for last year's Great Race due to strict coronavirus protocols, while just four of the sites were open for the 2021 season-opening Mount Panorama 500 in February.

It also suggests that, subject to any relevant outbreaks of the virus, the event could be back to near full crowd capacity.

Sporting stadiums around the currently have recently began to drop capacity rules, with the major football codes now welcoming full capacity crowds around most of the country.

According to Supercars, campsite ticket holders from 2019 will have access to a pre-sale that starts next week, before general sale starts on June 15.

"Supercars is pleased to confirm all eight campgrounds will be open at Mount Panorama for the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000," read a statement from the series.

"The Paddock, McPhillamy Park, Reid and Sulman, Max Cameron, The Chase, The Orchard, Enduro and The Motorhome will be in operation for this year’s event which will be run from 7-10 October.

"For those who camped in 2019 and either chose not to renew for the 2020 event or received a refund for 2020 renewal, they will have first right of refusal for campsites at the 2021 event from next Tuesday, 20th April (2pm AEST) until Friday 21st May (11:59pm AEST).

"Any campsites that are not purchased during the renewal period will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, 15th June at 2pm AEST."

Supercars began to lift the last of its restrictions at the Mount Panorama 500, including opening the paddock up to fans.

However there were lingering restrictions for the Sandown round on the direction of the Victorian state government.