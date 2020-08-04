Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin
By:
Aug 4, 2020, 8:55 PM

Some Supercars team staff may have to quarantine for 48 hours should this afternoon's scheduled charter flight from Brisbane to Darwin go ahead.

While there's been a commitment for the two Darwin Supercars rounds to go ahead since Saturday, despite a COVID-19 scare in south-east Queensland last week, attempts to transport staff from Brisbane to the Northern Territory have been constantly delayed since Monday.

The latest plan is for the charter flight for series and team personnel to leave at 1pm AEST today.

There has been a condition added to entry into the Territory, with teams asked to name any staff that have been to specific hot spot areas in the past 14 days.

Anyone who has been to those hot spots will be required to quarantine for 48 hours upon arrival to Darwin.

Read Also:

The NT is the only state or territory to classify south-east Queensland as a COVID-19 hot spot, as a response to the high-profile alleged border breach by two travellers that later tested positive.

While that sparked fears of a Melbourne-style outbreak, Queensland has reported no new cases for the past two days.

Supercars is set to host two consecutive rounds at the Hidden Valley circuit over the next two weekends, with the Darwin Triple Crown followed by the Darwin SuperSprint.

The NT will technically be the fourth state or territory Supercars has raced in this season, opening the door for Motorsport Australia to officially award the Australian Touring Car Championship from any point onwards.

Darwin Supercars travel pushed back again

Previous article

Darwin Supercars travel pushed back again
