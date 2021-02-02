Supercars opens official pre-season tests to fans

The two tests were set to take place behind closed doors, as part of a revised pre-season schedule once the all-in Sydney Motorsport Park outing was cancelled.

However the category has since been told by QR and Winton operators that the gates will be open to fans.

They will be restricted to public areas, however, with no paddock access.

That means the Mount Panorama 500 will still be the earliest chance for fans to return to the back of garages.

“Both Supercars test days were initially planned to operate without fans due to current COVID compliance regulations," said a Supercars spokesperson in a statement.

“Operators at both Winton Raceway and Queensland Raceway have now confirmed to Supercars that if fans wish to attend, they will have access to public zones only, free of charge.

“There will be strictly no access to the paddock area or the back of teams’ garages at either circuit at any time throughout both test days.

“Both venues will manage fan access accordingly, with COVID tracing management mandatory upon entry."

The Queensland Raceway test will take place on February 12, with Triple Eight, Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing and Team Sydney taking part.

Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Blanchard Racing Team, Brad Jones Racing, Kelly Grove Racing, Team 18 and Walkinshaw Andretti United will then test at Winton on February 16.

Unofficial pre-season running will continue at Phillip Island tomorrow, with KGR, BRT and WAU all taking part in a shakedown/ride day at Phillip Island.

Recently-retired Rick Kelly is set to join KGR as part of a new testing and ride day deal.