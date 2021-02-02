Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
303 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars opens official pre-season tests to fans

shares
comments
Supercars opens official pre-season tests to fans
By:

The gates will be open for the official pre-season Supercars tests at Queensland Raceway and Winton.

The two tests were set to take place behind closed doors, as part of a revised pre-season schedule once the all-in Sydney Motorsport Park outing was cancelled.

However the category has since been told by QR and Winton operators that the gates will be open to fans.

They will be restricted to public areas, however, with no paddock access.

That means the Mount Panorama 500 will still be the earliest chance for fans to return to the back of garages.

“Both Supercars test days were initially planned to operate without fans due to current COVID compliance regulations," said a Supercars spokesperson in a statement.

“Operators at both Winton Raceway and Queensland Raceway have now confirmed to Supercars that if fans wish to attend, they will have access to public zones only, free of charge.

“There will be strictly no access to the paddock area or the back of teams’ garages at either circuit at any time throughout both test days.

“Both venues will manage fan access accordingly, with COVID tracing management mandatory upon entry."

The Queensland Raceway test will take place on February 12, with Triple Eight, Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing and Team Sydney taking part.

Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Blanchard Racing Team, Brad Jones Racing, Kelly Grove Racing, Team 18 and Walkinshaw Andretti United will then test at Winton on February 16.

Unofficial pre-season running will continue at Phillip Island tomorrow, with KGR, BRT and WAU all taking part in a shakedown/ride day at Phillip Island.

Recently-retired Rick Kelly is set to join KGR as part of a new testing and ride day deal.

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring

Previous article

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Why are F1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19 in sport?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why are F1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19 in sport?

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars

O’Ward tops 14-car IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

O’Ward tops 14-car IndyCar test at Sebring

How's Ferrari season-long pain highlights 2021 engine task
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How's Ferrari season-long pain highlights 2021 engine task

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration

Keselowski: My Daytona 500 frustration level is “pretty extreme”
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Keselowski: My Daytona 500 frustration level is “pretty extreme”

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring

Latest news

Supercars opens official pre-season tests to fans
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars opens official pre-season tests to fans

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring

Striking new look for Mostert
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Striking new look for Mostert

Le Brocq's Tickford Mustang unveiled
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Le Brocq's Tickford Mustang unveiled

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

18h
2
Formula 1

Why are F1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19 in sport?

7h
3
Formula 1

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars

17h
4
Formula 1

How's Ferrari season-long pain highlights 2021 engine task

9h
5
IMSA

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration

1d

Latest news

Supercars opens official pre-season tests to fans

Supercars opens official pre-season tests to fans

Supercars
26m
Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring

Supercars
2h
Striking new look for Mostert

Striking new look for Mostert

Supercars
22h
Le Brocq's Tickford Mustang unveiled

Le Brocq's Tickford Mustang unveiled

Supercars
Feb 1, 2021
Covers come off Heimgartner Mustang

Covers come off Heimgartner Mustang

Supercars
Feb 1, 2021

Latest videos

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.