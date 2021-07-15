Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight

Sydney Motorsport Park was set to host the series on August 20-22, however that has long been considered unlikely due to an outbreak of the Delta strain in Sydney.

The city is currently in lockdown and will be until at least the end of this month, with health experts tipping it may take longer than that for the outbreak to be brought under control.

Supercars has now formally postponed the event until later in the season.

"Supercars advises that the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight, scheduled for 20-22 August will be moved to later in the year," read a statement from Supercars.

"Due to current and evolving COVID-19 restrictions, Supercars has determined a later date will provide a safe and preferable event experience for Supercars teams, spectators and officials.

"All other events scheduled on the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship calendar will proceed as scheduled.

"Tickets purchased for the event will remain valid for the new running dates, which will be announced soon."

More to follow.