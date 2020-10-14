Supercars
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Supercars to run pink tyres for charity

shares
comments
Supercars to run pink tyres for charity
By:

The 25-car Supercars field will run pink branding on their control Dunlops at Bathurst this weekend in support of the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

A portion of the hard compound tyres supplied for each car will come with one-off pink markings to promote breast cancer awareness month, supplier Dunlop also pledging $50 per pitstop to the NBCF.

The Super2 field, meanwhile, will run pink windshield straps to further promote the cause.

The initiative is one that hits home to Team 18 star Mark Winterbottom, who lost his mum June to breast cancer in 2011.

“Mum put in as much sacrifice and effort towards my racing career as I have – she was my biggest supporter so it was heart-wrenching to lose her,” he said.

“I’m really supportive of Dunlop’s initiative at Bathurst as it will help fund vital research that will help increase survival rates."

Dr Christopher Pettigrew, NBCF's Director of Research Investment, added:
“This year, nearly 20,000 Australians will be diagnosed with breast cancer including 167 men.

"At the moment nine per cent of Australians diagnosed with breast cancer don’t survive five years.

"NBCF is working towards zero deaths from breast cancer by 2030 and Dunlop’s support will help us on that journey."

This year's Bathurst 1000 tyre allocation is the biggest ever, each car heading into the weekend with eight pre-marked and 52 new Dunlops.

However, as first revealed by Motorsport.com, that allocation will be split between practice and the competitive sessions.

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

