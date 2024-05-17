All Series
Supercars
Practice report

Supercars Perth: Mostert leads Percat in Friday practice

Chaz Mostert has started the Perth SuperSprint weekend in the best possible fashion by leading the times in the opening Practice at Wanneroo Park in Perth.

Phil Branagan
Upd:
Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

Photo by: Edge Photographics

At a venue which has been something of a bogey circuit for the Walkinshaw Andretti United team in recent years. Mostert topped the times for all of the session in the Ford Mustang, setting a time of 55.0930s to be 0.17s clear of Nick Percat’s Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet.

“We’ll see how we go tomorrow tomorrow. 20-minute session for us, [it] was always about focusing going into qual[ifying],” said Mostert who, like all the drivers, faces the challenge of setting the cars up on new tyre regulations, which allow for lower pressures.

“[We’re] pretty happy with how it kind of went. But, it’s Friday practice with the new rules and stuff like that.”

Veteran James Courtney was third fastest in the session in the Blanchard Racing Team Ford ahead of Andre Heimgartner in the Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet.

The two Chevrolets of Erebus Motorsport were consistently quick, with Jack Le Brocq fifth fastest, two places ahead of 2023 champion Brodie Kostecki, who is racing in front of his home crowd.

The one-hour session was interrupted by two red flags, an early one for Thomas Randle’s stranded Tickford Ford and one with two minutes remaining when Cam Hill went off in his Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet.

Triple Eight had a mixed session, with Broc Feeney sixth fastest in his Chevrolet. On the other hand, Will Brown, who carries a 71-point championship lead into the round, was down in 18th place,

Brown was not the only contender in the bottom half of the field, with Cameron Waters 14th for Tickford Racing and Matt Payne, who was planning a run on fresh rubber at the end of the session after his Grove Racing crew had to repair an oil leak from the Mustang’s transaxle, in 21st.

Saturday will feature plenty of activity, with a 20-minute practice session set to start at 11:45am Perth time, the three-part Qualifying at 2:00pm and the 55-lap race at 5:45pm.

Practice results:

Cla      Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
25  Chaz Mostert Ford 55.0930   28
10  Nick Percat Chevrolet 55.2683 0.1753 28
7  James Courtney Ford 55.2709 0.1779 26
8  A.Heimgartner Chevrolet 55.4240 0.3310 35
9  Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet 55.4257 0.3327 32
88  Broc Feeney Chevrolet 55.4692 0.3762 31
1  Brodie Kostecki Chevrolet 55.4887 0.3957 30
17  Will Davison Ford 55.5639 0.4709 28
4  Cameron Hill Chevrolet 55.5991 0.5061 27
10  200  Tim Slade Chevrolet 55.5997 0.5067 28
11  2  Ryan Wood Ford 55.6040 0.5110 32
12  18  M.Winterbottom Chevrolet 55.6179 0.5249 25
13  12  Jaxon Evans Chevrolet 55.6333 0.5403 37
14  6  Cameron Waters Ford 55.6523 0.5593 22
15  11  A.De Pasquale Ford 55.6636 0.5706 21
16  20  David Reynolds Chevrolet 55.6680 0.5750 22
17  26  Richie Stanaway Ford 55.7215 0.6285 30
18  87  William Brown Chevrolet 55.8062 0.7132 25
19  31  James Golding Chevrolet 55.8237 0.7307 32
20  55  Tom Randle Ford 55.8278 0.7348 21
21  19  Matthew Payne Ford 55.8408 0.7478 26
22  14  Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet 55.9247 0.8317 39
23  96  Macauley Jones Chevrolet 56.1481 1.0551 33
24  3  Aaron Love Ford 56.3938 1.3008 33

Previous article Supercars star Cam Waters "would love to race NASCAR full-time"

