Supercars Perth: Mostert ends Ford's victory drought
Chaz Mostert has taken his maiden win of the 2024 Supercars season after a dominant drive at Wanneroo Raceway in Western Australia.
Photo by: Edge Photographics
Mostert, who led a front row lockout for Walkinshaw Andretti United in qualifying, followed his team-mate Ryan Wood for the opening 14 laps of the 55-lap race before taking the lead and pacing himself to a 4.9s win over Triple Eight's Will Brown.
Ford's first win, in the ninth race of the season, was determined by pit strategy as well as speed. Brown took four tyres at his mandatory pitstop and four laps later, Mostert took only two. That gave Mostert a gap of five seconds, which he managed to hold to the end of the race.
"[We are] just just being aggressive, you know? Last year, we didn't quite feel where we were with the window with the car," said Mostert after his first win in nearly two years.
"We tried a lot of things. This year, I felt like every time he touched the car, it either did something. So [the recent] test day was about trying some big philosophy changes and we came here with it. We had to try and piece it all together and make it work. For [our] first crack at it, I think it's pretty good."
Brown, who managed to stretch his series lead to over 100 points with second place, looked content with the result after starting from fourth.
"Once we got past Ryan [Wood], I probably struggled a bit with my tyres and Chaz was still fast, " he said.
"He [Wood] was doing the same times with two tyres, so we got a bit of work to do overnight, but still another second place. Good for the championship."
Third place was decided after a huge fight between the Fords of Wood and Tickford's Cam Waters. Wood, 20, drove superbly and Waters only managed to snatch the position on the final lap of the race.
In spite of losing the podium spot, Wood's performance suggests that WAU appears to have, for now at least, overcome its recent struggles at one of its bogey circuits in a convincing fashion.
Triple Eight's Broc Feeney finished fifth ahead of veteran James Courtney (Blanchard Racing Team Ford) and Matt Stone Racing's Nick Percat (Chevrolet).
The day was a disaster for Erebus Motorsport, with Jack Le Brocq suffering a battery failure on the grid and defending champion Brodie Kostecki running off on the first corner, dropping to last. He recovered to 10th by the end of the race, on a home circuit on which he starred a year ago.
Likewise, Grove Racing's Richie Stanaway was out early when Aaron's Love Ford immediately in front of him experienced a fuel pump stutter. Stanaway hit him from behind, hit the wall and pitted before resuming, finishing 24th and last, 11 laps down.
The results stretch Brown's points lead to 103 (952-849) over team-mate Feeney, with Mostert in third on 763. Percat and Grove Racing's Matt Payne are tied for fourth on 606.
|Cla
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Delay
|1
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford
|2
|William Brown
|Chevrolet
|4.9134
|3
|Cameron Waters
|Ford
|13.1297
|4
|Ryan Wood
|Ford
|13.4661
|5
|Broc Feeney
|Chevrolet
|17.8079
|6
|James Courtney
|Ford
|21.7942
|7
|Nick Percat
|Chevrolet
|25.6341
|8
|Matthew Payne
|Ford
|26.0108
|9
|A.De Pasquale
|Ford
|30.2070
|10
|Tom Randle
|Ford
|31.9240
|11
|Cameron Hill
|Chevrolet
|32.6170
|12
|Tim Slade
|Chevrolet
|33.1726
|13
|A.Heimgartner
|Chevrolet
|33.4673
|14
|James Golding
|Chevrolet
|34.3121
|15
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chevrolet
|37.7807
|16
|M.Winterbottom
|Chevrolet
|41.9684
|17
|David Reynolds
|Chevrolet
|43.5845
|18
|Jaxon Evans
|Chevrolet
|44.4463
|19
|Macauley Jones
|Chevrolet
|44.8055
|20
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chevrolet
|47.3078
|21
|Aaron Love
|Ford
|1'14.2225
|22
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chevrolet
|23
|Will Davison
|Ford
|24
|Richie Stanaway
|Ford
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
NASCAR All-Star Race: Logano earns pole, Bell wins pit crew challenge
Engine issue derails Kyle Larson’s first Indy 500 qualifying run
Tsunoda's Imola speed shows Red Bull is right to wait on Perez's F1 future
Rinus VeeKay limps away from major Indy 500 qualifying crash
Prime
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments