Supercars parity tweaks on track for Townsville

A parity review was triggered at the end of the Darwin Triple Crown earlier this month as the Camaro's winning streak was extended.

While efforts to find parity between the Ford and Chevrolet motors were already underway, the official review brought a renewed focus to the aero balance of the two models.

CFD work has been conducted by both Ford Performance and by Supercars through its engineering partner D2H in the UK.

The latter is what will ultimately be used to decide what changes will be made to the Ford Mustang.

Motorsport.com understands the rear wing is the focus, with aero testing kicking off at Winton on Tuesday with Cam Waters at the wheel of a Tickford Mustang.

With that test somewhat weather affected, more running will take place to validate the proposed direction at Queensland Raceway tomorrow.

That will be done by Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing.

Should that test yield the desired results, the change or changes are likely to be approved and implemented ahead of the Townsville 500, which kicks off at the end of next week.

That suggests the changes will me minimal, unlike the more significant changes to the rear wings of the Mustang and the ZB Holden Commodore during the 2019 parity debate.

As for the engine parity with these Gen3 cars, it appears plans to conduct transient dyno testing and fit torque sensors to cars are unchanged.