Supercars officially launches new season in Sydney

Supercars has officially kick-started its 2018 season with a launch event at Fox Studios in Sydney.

Just a day out from the all-in test day at Sydney Motorsport Park, the entire Supercars field came together for the first time this year to celebrate the official opening of the season.

There are some significant changes for the Aussie Touring Car series heading into the new year, headlined by a points-paying round – staged across four races – at the Australian Grand Prix for the first time.

There will also be a return of racing under lights, with the unique SuperNight format set to debut at Sydney Motorsport Park.

An all-new circuit joins the calendar too, with The Bend facility in South Australia set to feature for the first time.

There are also a pair of significant milestones, with the 20th visit to the Adelaide street circuit to kick-start the season, and the 10th trip to Townsville in Far North Queensland.

That second milestone will be celebrated by a special concert from Aussie music legends John Farnham and Daryl Braithewaite.

2018 Supercars Entry List

Triple Eight Race Engineering – Holden Commodore ZB

#1 Jamie Whincup

#97 Shane van Gisbergen

#888 Craig Lowndes

DJR Team Penske – Ford Falcon FG-X

#12 Fabian Coulthard

#17 Scott McLaughlin

Tickford Racing – Ford Falcon FG-X

#5 Mark Winterbottom

#6 Cam Waters

#55 Chaz Mostert

#56 Richie Stanaway*

Garry Rogers Motorsport – Holden Commodore ZB

#33 Garth Tander

#34 James Golding*

Erebus Motorsport – Holden Commodore ZB

#9 David Reynolds

#99 Anton De Pasquale*

Nissan Motorsport – Nissan Altima

#7 Andre Heimgartner

#15 Rick Kelly

#23 Michael Caruso

#78 Simona de Silvestro

Walkinshaw Andretti United – Holden Commodore ZB

#2 Scott Pye

#25 James Courtney

Brad Jones Racing – Holden Commodore ZB

#8 Nick Percat

#14 Tim Slade

#21 Tim Blanchard

Matt Stone Racing – Ford Falcon FG-X

#35 Todd Hazelwood*

23Red Racing – Ford Falcon FG-X

#230 Will Davison

Team 18 – Holden Commodore ZB

#18 Lee Holdsworth

Tekno – Holden Commodore ZB

#19 Jack Le Brocq*

*Denotes full-time Supercars rookie