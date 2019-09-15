Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars adds New Zealand V8s to development pathway

shares
comments
Supercars adds New Zealand V8s to development pathway
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 2:39 AM

Supercars has added the New Zealand V8 Series to its junior development programme.

A deal between the Aussie series and its Kiwi counterpart has been struck during this weekend's Pukekohe Supercars round, with a view to help promote young talent from across the Tasman.

That process will be helped by a special selection panel to identify promising Kiwi drivers, consisting of series CEO Sean Seamer and top NZ drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin.

The panel will choose drivers to join the junior development programme, which includes an evaluation test with Brad Jones Racing.

“Supercars is very much an Australian and New Zealand Series,” said Seamer.

“With such a strong motorsport culture and so many young people making their way through the ranks it makes sense to extend the junior development programme to incorporate New Zealand.

“It is exciting to think we can find some more Scotts, Fabians, Shanes and Greg Murphys out there and bring them through the ranks.”

McLaughlin added: “I am incredibly passionate about New Zealand motorsport, as are all of us Kiwis who have been fortunate enough to make it into Supercars.

“The more we can do as drivers and the sport to help these kids take the next steps from karting the better. I am very supportive of this alliance between New Zealand and Australia.”

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

