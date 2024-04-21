All Series
Supercars Taupō Super400
Race report

Supercars New Zealand: Brown extends championship lead with race two victory

Will Brown and Broc Feeney delivered another 1-2 finish for Triple Eight in race two of the third round of the Supercars championship in New Zealand.

Phil Branagan
Will Brown, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Under threatening skies that never delivered any rain until the cooldown lap, the duo locked into 1-2 formation from about half-race distance as any challengers dropped back.

It enabled Brown to take his third win of the season after forcing his way past his team-mate with eight laps to run.

“I was trying not to use the front bar, awesome racing, that is what it was all about,” said a smiling Brown after coming out on top of a tense battle.

“I locked the rears and I just got around. I might have touched him once, it was hard to resist. That was the best race of my life!”

“We put on a good show for the crowd,” said Feeney, who started second on the grid.

“Will had a lot of speed today. Wet conditions, we were learning, we learned a lot, The main job was to do a reset and get on with it today.”

Will Brown, Red Bull Ampol Racing, GM Camaro

Will Brown, Red Bull Ampol Racing, GM Camaro

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Anton de Pasquale backed up his Saturday podium finish with a strong third place for Dick Johnson Racing, his second podium of the weekend giving him the Jason Richards Trophy, named for the former V8 Supercars racer who passed away after a battle with cancer in 2011, aged just 35.

Home favourite Matt Payne just missed out on the podium in fourth place for Grove Racing, despite having taken pole position earlier in the day ahead of Feeney. The two 21-year-olds made it the youngest front row of any grid in Supercars.

James Golding took fifth place for PremiAir Racing, backing up a fine seventh in Saturday's wet race, keeping just clear of Heimgartner who was closing fast in the Brad Jones Chevrolet after starting 11th on the grid.

The New Zealander only just fell short of backing up his Saturday win with enough points to take the Jason Richards Trophy, but his weekend's results did vault him up nine spots to eighth in the championship standings.

Chaz Mostert was seventh after threatening for a podium result before fading, having lost six places on the opening lap and then endure further frustration when his Walkinshaw Andretti United Chevrolet was delayed by a slow first pitstop.

Jack Le Brocq was eighth and once again had the better of his Erebus Motorsport team-mate Brodie Kostecki, who qualified strongly in third, but faded to 12th in the race.

With the win Brown stretches his lead in the points to 71 over Feeney, with Mostert in third but now 196 behind the leader.

The next round will take the teams from the eastern-most circuit in the series to the western-most, at Perth's Wanneroo Raceway, on 18-19 May.

Supercars New Zealand - Race 2 results

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1 Australia W. Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

-

     150
2
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+3.359

3.3585

 3.359   138
3 Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 60

+14.261

14.2612

 10.903   129
4
M. Payne Penrite Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 60

+17.432

17.4316

 3.170   120
5 Australia J. Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+22.684

22.6842

 5.253   111
6 New Zealand A. Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+24.382

24.3817

 1.698   102
7 Australia C. Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT 60

+30.133

30.1327

 5.751   96
8 Australia J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+30.436

30.4356

 0.303   90
9 Australia C. Waters Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 60

+35.664

35.6640

 5.228   84
10
R. Wood Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 60

+38.011

38.0105

 2.347   78
11
C. Hill Tyrepower Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+38.496

38.4963

 0.486   72
12
B. Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+41.063

41.0632

 2.567   69
13 New Zealand R. Stanaway Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 60

+41.415

41.4154

 0.352   66
14 Australia J. Evans SCT Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+41.960

41.9596

 0.544   63
15 Australia T. Randle Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 60

+44.819

44.8192

 2.860   60
16 Australia N. Percat Bendix Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+51.716

51.7161

 6.897   57
17 Australia M. Winterbottom DEWALT Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+52.395

52.3949

 0.679   54
18 Australia B. Fullwood Middy's Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+52.587

52.5872

 0.192   51
19 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 60

+56.058

56.0580

 3.471   48
20 Australia M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+56.398

56.3982

 0.340   45
21 Australia T. Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+57.473

57.4730

 1.075   42
22 Australia J. Courtney Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang GT 60

+1'16.600

1'16.6001

 19.127   39
23
A. Love Brad Jones Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 60

+1'22.051

1'22.0507

 5.451   36
24 Australia D. Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 59

1 lap

     33
View full results  

Previous article Supercars New Zealand: Heimgartner splashes to Taupo opener victory

