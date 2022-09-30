Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Supercars creates new sustainability role

Supercars has created a new forward thinking executive role that will be filled by major events specialist Tim Watsford.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars creates new sustainability role
Listen to this article

The Australian series has appointed Watsford as its new Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer, a role he will start ahead of next month's Gold Coast 500.

Watsford currently heads up the Northern Territory Major Events Company (NTMEC) and has been critical in the growth of the Darwin Triple Crown, one of the most popular events on the Supercars calendar.

He has had a hands-on role in honing the format of the event, which now includes Australian Superbikes and the Nitro Up North drag meeting, as well as the instigation of an official Indigenous Round for Supercars.

In this new Supercars role Watsford will work with key stakeholders, including state governments, on shoring up the future of the sport.

“Tim brings to Supercars an understanding of the demands of working with a diverse range of local and national stakeholders which is critical to the sport’s future," said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“It is critical we put in place someone with a strong understanding of sustainability and Tim has played a key role in this area for a number of years.

“This new role will have a key focus on strengthening our relationships with government at all levels, as well as ensuring Supercars’ continues to focus on innovative and sustainable initiatives that ensure the next generation of fans connect with the sport moving into the future.

“Tim fully understands the complexities of Supercars’ critical relationships with government at all levels and will be a key figure in maintaining strong relationships with these stakeholders.”

Watsford added: “It is a privilege to join Supercars at such an exciting time for the sport. Gen3 coming online in 2023, major events back in full swing and such an engaged ownership group wanting to drive the sport to new levels.

“The growth opportunities are endless and I’m looking forward to supporting Shane and the broader Supercars team achieve success into what is a very exciting future.”

