Supercars unveils new logo, hashtag

The branding refresh comes as part of the five-year title sponsorship deal with Repco, the automotive parts retailer taking over from airline Virgin Australia.

It includes a more simplified version of the 'S' logo that was introduced when the series dropped the V8 from its name in 2015.

According to Supercars, Sydney-based design firm WiteKite was tasked with 'maximising its functionality, enhancing reproduction capacity and to look at ways to best lock-up with partner brands'.

There is also a new official hashtag for next season, the #VASC used for the past five years to be replaced by #RepcoSC.

"The time is right for a new identity as we head into the next phase for the sport, on and off the track," said Supercars General Manager – Marketing Stephanie Crockford.

The logo and hashtag will come into effect as of January 1.