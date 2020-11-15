Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils new logo, hashtag

Supercars unveils new logo, hashtag
By:

Supercars has unveiled a new logo and social media hashtag ahead of the 2021 season.

The branding refresh comes as part of the five-year title sponsorship deal with Repco, the automotive parts retailer taking over from airline Virgin Australia.

It includes a more simplified version of the 'S' logo that was introduced when the series dropped the V8 from its name in 2015.

According to Supercars, Sydney-based design firm WiteKite was tasked with 'maximising its functionality, enhancing reproduction capacity and to look at ways to best lock-up with partner brands'.

There is also a new official hashtag for next season, the #VASC used for the past five years to be replaced by #RepcoSC.

"The time is right for a new identity as we head into the next phase for the sport, on and off the track," said Supercars General Manager – Marketing Stephanie Crockford.

The logo and hashtag will come into effect as of January 1.

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

