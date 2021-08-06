Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Team Sydney locks in Bathurst 1000 drivers
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Supercars unveils new Bathurst 1000 logo

By:

Supercars has unveiled a brand new logo for the Bathurst 1000 to herald a new era of backing for the Great Race.

Supercars unveils new Bathurst 1000 logo

The naming rights backing of the Bathurst 1000 has changed hands for the first time in 15 years, Repco taking over from automotive parts retail rival Supercheap Auto.

The Bathurst 1000 deal was part of a Supercars spending spree for Repco late last year, which also included major backing of the series itself from 2021 onwards.

To celebrate the new era, and mark the 90-day countdown to this year's race, Supercars has unveiled a new Bathurst 1000 logo that is centred around the Peter Brock Trophy.

“2021 marks the first year of a five-year naming rights partnership between Repco and Supercars for the sport’s marquee event," said Repco's executive general manager Wayne Bryant.

“Repco can't wait to get to Mount Panorama for the 1000. We've been there many times before. We've supported two winning cars, and now it's our chance to be the title sponsor for Australia's Great Race and engage with fans that are motorsport enthusiast just like us.

“To signify a new era, both parties have collaborated to create a new event identity.

“The new contemporary identity incorporates the Peter Brock Trophy to reference the rich history of the Great Race, with Brock winning a record nine Bathurst enduros.

“Peter holds a special place in Repco's history, having won the Repco Round Australia Trial in 1979 – the same year he dominated the Bathurst 1000, winning that race by six laps."

Beverly Brock, partner of the late racing legend, welcomed the decision to incorporate the trophy on the logo.

“Back in 1979, Peter was closely associated with Repco in the Repco Round Australia Trail, and I remember him saying, 'there’s no doubt in my mind it was the greatest thing I’ve ever done in a car, and I’ll never forget that moment as long as I live'," she said.

“He went on that year to win Sandown and Bathurst and came second in the ATCC. It was a truly memorable year that convinced him that he could be a winner.

“It may be 15 years since he left us but as a family, we remain incredibly proud of all that Peter achieved, and have absolutely no doubt that he would be delighted to see Repco associated with the race that he won on nine occasions.

“Every one of those victories meant as much to him as it did when he proudly wore the Repco banner at the end of that Repco Round Australia Trail all those years ago.

“Whoever gets to hold the Peter Brock Trophy after the chequered flag drops will carry his legacy forward knowing that they have achieved something absolutely remarkable and deserve their own place in our motor racing history.”

Supercars also confirmed that LifeChanger, a non-profit focussed on mental health and wellbeing for young people, will be the official charity of the 2021 Bathurst 1000.

The 64th running of the Great Race is currently scheduled to take place on November 4-7.

shares
comments
Team Sydney locks in Bathurst 1000 drivers

Previous article

Team Sydney locks in Bathurst 1000 drivers
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

9 h
2
Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms F1 appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification

5 h
3
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

7 h
4
IndyCar

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc

2 h
5
Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

2 h
Latest news
Supercars unveils new Bathurst 1000 logo
SUPC

Supercars unveils new Bathurst 1000 logo

0m
Team Sydney locks in Bathurst 1000 drivers
SUPC

Team Sydney locks in Bathurst 1000 drivers

17 h
Waters to race Porsche in Australian GT
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Australia

Waters to race Porsche in Australian GT

Aug 4, 2021
Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island
SUPC

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island

Aug 4, 2021
IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return
SUPC

IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return

Aug 4, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000 00:51
Supercars
Aug 3, 2021

Supercars: DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar 00:40
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 postponed to November 00:42
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 postponed to November

Supercars: Chevrolet V8 makes testing debut 00:45
Supercars
Jul 29, 2021

Supercars: Chevrolet V8 makes testing debut

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks 00:39
Supercars
Jul 28, 2021

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Team Sydney locks in Bathurst 1000 drivers
Supercars

Team Sydney locks in Bathurst 1000 drivers

Waters to race Porsche in Australian GT
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Australia

Waters to race Porsche in Australian GT

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

Aston Martin confirms F1 appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms F1 appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification

Valentino Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Supercars unveils new Bathurst 1000 logo
Supercars Supercars

Supercars unveils new Bathurst 1000 logo

Team Sydney locks in Bathurst 1000 drivers
Supercars Supercars

Team Sydney locks in Bathurst 1000 drivers

Waters to race Porsche in Australian GT
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia

Waters to race Porsche in Australian GT

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.