Supercars Mustang makes USA track debut

The DJR Team Penske Mustang ran alongside Ford's GT and Mustang GT4 racers at the latest IMSA round, marking a US-first for the all-conquering Aussie touring car.

The car Briscoe drove started its life as a Dick Johnson Racing FG Falcon, before being deregistered and shipped to Penske HQ after the 2014 season.

It was then converted to Mustang specification earlier this year to be used as a show car, running modified aero and engine management as per Supercars deregistration regulations.