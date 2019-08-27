Supercars Mustang makes USA track debut
Ryan Briscoe gave the Supercars-spec Ford Mustang its track debut in the USA with a demonstration run at Virginia International Raceway last weekend.
The DJR Team Penske Mustang ran alongside Ford's GT and Mustang GT4 racers at the latest IMSA round, marking a US-first for the all-conquering Aussie touring car.
The car Briscoe drove started its life as a Dick Johnson Racing FG Falcon, before being deregistered and shipped to Penske HQ after the 2014 season.
It was then converted to Mustang specification earlier this year to be used as a show car, running modified aero and engine management as per Supercars deregistration regulations.
About this article
|Series
|Supercars , IMSA
|Drivers
|Ryan Briscoe
|Teams
|DJR Team Penske
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
